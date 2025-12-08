Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

It Is Worse Than You Think In Germany | Dr. Hans-Georg Moeller
Dec 08, 2025

Originally published on Dec 7, 2025.

In Europe, we once honestly believed that we had learned the lessons of the past. Never again would we support a Genocide. Never again would we support war on this continent. Yet here we are, at the loosing end of a NATO proxy war in the East and a Genocide in Gaza. And so much more.Here to discuss what went wrong mentally is Dr. Hans-Georg Möller, Professor of Philosophy for Social and Political Thought at the University of Macau and the Host of the YouTube channel Carefree Wandering.Links:Hans-Georg's YouTube channel: ‪@carefreewandering‬ Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

