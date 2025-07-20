Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

It's Already A World War. And It Will Get Worse | Russian IR Scholar
Pascal Lottaz
Jul 20, 2025

Originally published on 15 Jul 2025.

The following is an assessment of an article written by Dmitri Trenin, a Russian thinker who I had on this channel 3 years ago. Back then Trenin was assessing that the Ukraine war was the advent of a new Cold War. He revised his views in the meantime, arguing today that we are already inside World War 3, although not all theatres of the war have erupted in kinetic warfare yet. But the direction, according to him, is pretty clear.Trenin's article: https://profile.ru/politics/epoha-voj...My interview with Dmitri Trenin and Anatol Lieven 3 years go:    • It's an Existential Threat! | Dmitri Treni...  Support us through our shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

