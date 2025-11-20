Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Japan Crosses China's Red Line on Taiwan | Dr. Joanna Lei
Japan Crosses China's Red Line on Taiwan | Dr. Joanna Lei

Nov 20, 2025

Originally published on 19 Nov 2025.

Japan’s brand new prime minister, just made China serious angry. During a parliamentary hearing, on November 7, Sanae Takaichi said relations to a potential Chinese blockade of Taiwan "If warships are used and other armed actions are involved, I believe this could constitute a Survival-threatening crisis".China reacted fiercly, including official protests, threats, and a travel advisory to avoid all trips to Japan. Even the Stock Markets are now reacting negatively.Here to discuss what is happening is Dr. Joanna Lei, a former Law Maker in the Republic of China (the is the government of Taiwan) and a great friend of inner Chinese peace and reconciliation.

Links:Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

