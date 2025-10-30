Japanese Military Expert Talks Defense, Alliances, China, Ukraine and Venezuela | Koji Imaki

Originally published on 29 Oct 2025.

Is Japan's recent defense build-up a shift toward hawkishness, or just an attempt to become a "normal" country? How would Japan, a pacifist nation by constitution, react if its main ally, the US, were to start a war? We dive deep into the unique constraints and surprising flexibility of Japan's military.Today I’m talking to Koji Imaki, a former Pilot and Senior Leader in the Japan Air Self-Defense Force with many flight hours in both the American-made F-35 and the indigenous F-2 fighter jets. Mr. Imaki has worked for decades in the Japanese Self-Defense Forces, so today we want to discuss his country’s military position in the emerging multipolarity.Mr. Imaki shares his unique perspective on the operational realities of Japan's constitutional limits, the delicate balance of the US alliance, and the search for new defense partners. We also explore the internal debate over defense spending and the ongoing, complex military relationship—or lack thereof—with neighbors like China and Russia.Links:Imaki's Linkedin: / koji-imaki-46066a1b0 Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

