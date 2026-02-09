An Overwhelming Victory

Japan’s snap general election is done. Yesterday, Sunday, February 8, the population was asked to decide who should run the country for the next four years. The election was a gamble by its new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, who only became the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)—and thereby PM—barely three months ago. She dissolved parliament in the hope that her personal popularity, being the country’s first female PM, would translate into electoral gains for the scandal-ridden and struggling LDP. And boy oh boy, was she right.

She won a whopping 316 out of 465 seats in the Lower House. That is six seats above a two-thirds supermajority (68%)—even without the help of her coalition partner, Nippon Isshin (Japan Innovation Party). It’s also a historical victory, as this is the largest majority in the Lower House ever won by a single party. What a landslide for the LDP, which just recently, in the Upper House elections, did so poorly, winning only 101 of 248 seats there (40%). In this election, Takaichi wiped out the opposition.

And, sure, there is plenty to be said about the poor performance of most other parties. For instance, the main opposition, the liberal CDP, decided to commit political harakiri by merging with the much smaller Komeito (a former LDP ally) and put most of their candidates first on the new (common) party list. 🤦‍♂️

But that’s beside the point.

The most consequential aspect of this election is that its result was a personal victory for Takaichi, a conservative anti-foreigner China hawk. While general elections in Japan are usually a moment for parties to appeal to voters with their policy ideas and differentiate themselves from the competition, this time the main parties were more or less on the same page when it came to consequential local issues like tax reductions, social support, economic stimuli, etc. Takaichi made this election about herself and about who Japan’s leadership should be. She never tired of saying so outright, and she threw her full weight behind the local candidates she backed. Just have a look at this public political advertisement board in Kyoto, where she had her face printed next to that of her candidate on the party poster.

Picture taken in Kyoto, February 2026.

A Victory, but…

With this said, there are a few things to keep in mind when interpreting the mandate. First of all, while it is an impressive comeback for the LDP, the victory does, as so often in Japan, look larger than what the actual support on the ground is.

Turnout did improve compared to 2024, but at around 55%, it is still nothing to crow about. Almost every second eligible voter stayed home. Furthermore, Japan’s electoral system accounts for at least half of Takaichi’s victory as it disproportionately benefits the most popular party.

Roughly one-third of Lower House seats are allocated proportionally through list-voting and two-thirds through first-past-the-post (FPTP) district voting. On the proportional list vote—the best indicator of genuine nationwide support—the LDP secured about 36%. That is a good result, sure, but it is nowhere near a supermajority. However, once this vote share is run through the FPTP machinery, it turns into around 49% of district votes, which, in the end, translates into the 68% of all seats in the Lower House. Takaichi’s LDP is the beneficiary of Japan’s considerable winner’s bonus that is baked into the system.

As I keep telling my students, parliamentary democracy is ultimately a translation exercise: you translate a very large group of people into a much smaller one. And the Japanese system—much like the British one—does this in a way that strongly favors the largest party. A bit over one-third of voter support can become a two-thirds majority. It happened before under PM Shinzo Abe, and it will probably happen again.

So yes, the Diet numbers look huge, but the real mandate should not be overestimated. For instance, in order to change the Japanese constitution—something her party has been dreaming about for a long time—Takaichi would need a two-thirds majority in both houses, and she would also need to win an additional public referendum. Furthermore, to make changes to any of the controversial issues important to the opposition (for instance, the three non-nuclear principles) would mean risking much of this political capital and would probably also strengthen her party-internal opponents.

A New Russia Policy?

Which brings me to my final point. The largest foreign policy opening I see that this LDP dominance and the personal strength of its leader imply is the potential for a new policy towards Russia. While I can’t recall Takaichi ever talking about this, nor is her party particularly Russophile, there is this one structural issue Takaichi will have to somehow come to grips with if she wants to deliver on her domestic promises (an even larger budget deficit to spend heavily on welfare). And that’s the seemingly unstoppable weakening of the Yen combined with Japan’s dependency on foreign oil and gas.

On the campaign trail, Takaichi, in fact, talked up the benefits of a weak currency and how large the potential was for Japan’s export industry. Much could be said about this argument. Many of Japan’s signature exports are already manufactured abroad (in China, Southeast Asia, the USA, even in Europe) to benefit from cheaper production costs and deal with regulatory barriers. It would take many years to bring these manufacturing lines back home, and the Yen is not yet cheap enough to justify such moves, nor can this strategy grapple with the post-WTO world economic order of national tariffs. However, the main problem this approach faces is the country’s inescapable energy dependency. Nippon doesn’t have the oil or gas needed to sustain itself, let alone a large (domestically produced) export industry.

A cheap yen will automatically mean higher energy import costs. You simply can’t have it both ways... unless... You can.

There is this one foreign policy option Japan has that Europe (literally) blew up. The Russia card. While Tokyo did put sanctions on Russia, it never antagonized Moscow to the point that European capitals did. Japan did not send weapons to Ukraine, nor did it completely shut down the joint oil and gas exploration projects in the northern region (Sakhalin-I and Sakhalin-II). The potential for revamping the projects and starting to import even more hydrocarbons from Russia is tremendous.

There has never been a better time to explore such a move than now. With the popular indignation over Trump tariffs, the recent deadlock with China, US saber-rattling against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, and Takaichi’s designs for Japan’s export industry, something’s gotta give. And one benefit she can reap from her public support would be to dare a limited shift in foreign policy. While any large compromise on China would be seen domestically as weakness, shifting on Russia might just be thinkable—and now also doable.

Yes, Japan is dependent on the United States for protection, and the US-Japan Alliance is to Tokyo what NATO is to Paris, Berlin, and Rome. However, Japan’s trust in the US as a reliable partner is gone for good, and the US itself is rekindling its relationship with Russia anyhow. At the same time, a rapprochement with Moscow would help assuage China indirectly, and even give Japan some more leeway in dealing with North Korea, with whom Russia struck a strategic partnership agreement back in 2024.

Maybe I’m just being a hopeless optimist, trying to read something positive into the victory of this right-wing, anti-immigrant conservative in my country of residence. But I do think the nationalists in Japan are still “properly” nationalist, the way Hungary’s Orban is, or, for that matter, even how Donald Trump is. They care about the development of their countries.

A new energy strategy would make sense to Tokyo, so a rekindling of the Russo-Japanese relationship might be on the cards after this victory.

