5d

Pascal, you are an optimist, indeed. Maybe some more reading into Russo Japanese history might put things in better perspective. Russia lost a humiliating war with Japan in 1905. There were heavy fightings and casualties in all these years of fighting over Manchuria in 1920’s all the way past 1945. Russia doesn’t trust Japan, and it will have to balance China’s needs just as Japan cannot ignore America. Russia doesn’t need Japan. Why would it want to sell oil to Japan that ultimately would cause unnecessary instability and friction in NE Asia? Japan’s ability to wriggle under the American thumb is limited. Some cooperation, yes. But limited and careful and watchful. And uneasy.

5d

I hope your optimism becomes a reality for the good of both countries.

