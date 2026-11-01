Journalist Exposes EU "Hybrid War" Lies | Thomas Fazi

They are lying to you about the Russia's supposed "Hybrid War". The question is why are they lying? To transform the entire EU into the next mega Ukraine? To back save their own power? To create mass-hysteria? Or all of the above?Thomas Fazi joins Pascal to debunk claims of Russian hybrid warfare in Europe. Drawing on his recent investigation, Fazi questions the evidence behind prominent sabotage allegations, drone scares and media coverage. They discuss the Leipzig airport case, political incentives, defence industry interests and the distinction between propaganda and collective fear. The conversation also explores censorship, civil liberties and historical parallels, while warning that escalating threat narratives could contribute to a real confrontation between NATO and Russia, with dangerous consequences.Thomas's Links:Substack: https://www.thomasfazi.com/The Russian hybrid war narrative — full article: https://www.thomasfazi.com/p/the-russ...Responsible Statecraft — shorter article: https://responsiblestatecraft.org/hyb...X: / battleforeurope Die Brüsseler Tyrannei — German book: https://westendverlag.de/Die-Bruessel...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Examining the Russian hybrid war narrative06:18 From allegations to specific incidents11:18 Drone scares and the evidence20:51 Leipzig airport and demands for proof31:28 Media incentives and threat inflation37:26 Cognitive warfare and collective fear45:07 Rearmament and defence industry interests50:21 Civil liberties and the risk of escalation