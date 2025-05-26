Kashmir Crisis EXPLAINED: Everybody Is LYING! | Jyotishman Mudiar

Originally 1 May 2025.

What is fueling the current tensions between India and Pakistan? What is the historical root of this conflict? How do the Indian and Pakistani media narratives differ? And where does this conflict sit in the global context?

To answer all this and more, today I’m talking to Jyotishman Mudiar, the host of the very successful YouTube Channel “India and Global Left”.

Jyotishman has also been producing great content over there for many years already, so I highly recommend checking it out.

Links:

Jyotishman's channel "India and Global Left": ‪@IndiaGlobalLeft‬

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Preview

00:01:01 Intro

00:02:07 What's happening in India-Pakistan right now?

00:08:52 Will the UN help calm down the situation?

00:13:15 Why is the India-Pakistan border so violent and unstable?

00:16:35 What is the role of internal politics in all this?

00:20:26 Does any outside power intervene in this conflict?

Check out our merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...