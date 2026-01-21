Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Larry Johnson TERMINATED by YouTube, Failed Regime Change and the Iran Crisis.
0:00
-56:03

Larry Johnson TERMINATED by YouTube, Failed Regime Change and the Iran Crisis.

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jan 21, 2026

Originally published on Jan 20, 2026.

Fight censorship. Stay connected via substack. Subscribe here: https://pascallottaz.substack.comWhat really stopped the US carrier group from launching strikes on Iran? Is it possible to fight back when the algorithmic gods delete your channel and your bank account simultaneously?I’m diving into these jagged edges of reality with Larry C. Johnson. As a former CIA analyst and key voice within Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, Larry doesn’t just speculate on the machinery of empire—he knows the blueprints, having watched the system turn its crosshairs from foreign adversaries to domestic dissenters.Links:Sonar21: https://sonar21.com/Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture