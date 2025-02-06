Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Leaving The West Behind: The BRICS Plan for a New Financial Architecture
Feb 06, 2025

In some circles, it has become common place to view BRICS as an anti-western alliance. But that is not the nature of this club. BRICS is non-western, not anti-western. And that's the fundament on which its cooperative power is built. Listen to Professor Anuradha Chenoy explain the fundamental difference as well as the pillars of the new financial system the group is working on. Anuradha Chenoy is a specialist of international affairs who has worked for decades especially on Russia, Human Security, Arms Trade, and Peace building. Her article on this topic can be found here: https://www.epw.in/journal/2024/48/st...

