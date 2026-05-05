The Gaza Genocide would not be possible, was it not for the enabling hand of Legacy Media. Today I speak with Prof. Dr. Robin Andersen (Fordham University), author of "The Complicit Lens", about Western coverage of Gaza, the October 7 story, newsroom pressure at major outlets, distorted war language, hospital reporting, discussion-stopping media frames, collapsing trust in legacy news, and whether journalists and editors who enable mass violence can face legal accountability.Links:Robin Andersen at Fordham Universityhttps://faculty.fordham.edu/andersen/The Complicit Lens by Robin Andersenhttps://orbooks.com/catalog/the-compl...Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction and book focus00:01:59 Media consent and genocide framing00:05:29 October 7 story and retaliation frame00:16:40 Newsroom consensus and pro-Israel bias00:25:25 CNN NYT BBC and edited coverage00:31:03 Liberal media and loss of trust00:37:06 Hospitals war law and propaganda00:45:58 Israel's right to exist and loyalty tests00:53:08 Impunity and legal accountability
Legacy Media PANICK: Professor Exposes their Crimes against Humanity | Prof. Robin Andersen
May 05, 2026
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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