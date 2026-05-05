Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Legacy Media PANICK: Professor Exposes their Crimes against Humanity | Prof. Robin Andersen
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Legacy Media PANICK: Professor Exposes their Crimes against Humanity | Prof. Robin Andersen

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 05, 2026

The Gaza Genocide would not be possible, was it not for the enabling hand of Legacy Media. Today I speak with Prof. Dr. Robin Andersen (Fordham University), author of "The Complicit Lens", about Western coverage of Gaza, the October 7 story, newsroom pressure at major outlets, distorted war language, hospital reporting, discussion-stopping media frames, collapsing trust in legacy news, and whether journalists and editors who enable mass violence can face legal accountability.Links:Robin Andersen at Fordham Universityhttps://faculty.fordham.edu/andersen/The Complicit Lens by Robin Andersenhttps://orbooks.com/catalog/the-compl...Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction and book focus00:01:59 Media consent and genocide framing00:05:29 October 7 story and retaliation frame00:16:40 Newsroom consensus and pro-Israel bias00:25:25 CNN NYT BBC and edited coverage00:31:03 Liberal media and loss of trust00:37:06 Hospitals war law and propaganda00:45:58 Israel's right to exist and loyalty tests00:53:08 Impunity and legal accountability

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