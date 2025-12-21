Pascal’s Substack

Pascal’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eleanor Doran's avatar
Eleanor Doran
1h

Thankyou Pascal for taking the initiative on this flagrant abuse of free speech. I have often listened to Jacques Baud’s analysis on your podcast and on that of others. His voice needs to be heard.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Bloomfield's avatar
John Bloomfield
1h

Good work Pascal. Does the Swiss govt. stand for any substantial law of democracy these times, or has it melded into a meek vassal of Brussels? With this matter I guess we are about to find out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture