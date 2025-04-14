Limited Ceasefire Only, More Negotiations Agreed, Role Of Middle East Growing.

Originally published on 19 Mar 2025.

On March 18, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held a second phone conversation in which they discussed the US ceasefire proposal. Although European leaders tried to make it look as if this was a "take it or leave it" moment for Russia, we now understand that the USA was very realistic about this initial offer. It was nothing but a process starter and now the two teams in Washington and Moscow are working toward a realistic process that will end not only the war in Ukraine but lead to a normalisation of US-Russian relations. A surprising aspect of the readout is that the Middle East takes up more space than I had expected and that the Americans are apparently seeking Russia's help in their approach toward Iran. However, looking at the wording of the two documents, it seems that both sides are clear about the need to compartmentalise the negotiations and not connect different theatres but break the issues apart as to come to an understanding on the various bilateral issues separately. Good diplomacy finally taking place again.