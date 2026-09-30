Alex Krainer joins Pascal to discuss the financial interests behind geopolitical conflict. Drawing on his hedge fund background and research for Grand Deception, Krainer challenges Bill Browder’s account of Russia and examines post-Soviet privatization, debt and oligarchic power. They explore Russia’s relations with the West, diplomacy and historical ties between Russia and nineteenth-century America. Krainer argues that British imperial influence persists through financial networks, connecting his “undead empire” thesis to sovereignty, contemporary wars and the mechanics of wealth extraction.Alex's Links:Alex Krainer’s Substack: https://alexkrainer.su...I-System TrendCompass: https://trendcompass.s...X: https://x.com/NakedHedgieYouTube: / @kraineralex The Naked Hedgie: https://thenakedhedgie...Policy Exchange report discussed — The Iran Question and British Strategy: https://policyexchange...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Alex Krainer, Bill Browder and Grand Deception12:04 Russia’s privatization and the oligarchs19:33 Resources, debt and financial power27:30 Jeffrey Sachs and Russia’s economic transition33:16 Russian diplomacy: naivety or strategy?41:15 Russia, America and the Civil War46:15 The “undead empire” and British influence01:00:04 Empire as a system and the struggle for sovereignty
Looting Russia: Why the British Empire Never Died | Alex Krainer
Alex Krainer joins Pascal to discuss the financial interests behind geopolitical conflict. Drawing on his hedge fund background and research for Grand Deception, Krainer challenges Bill Browder’s account of Russia and examines post-Soviet privatization, debt and oligarchic power. They explore Russia’s relations with the West, diplomacy and historical ties between Russia and nineteenth-century America. Krainer argues that British imperial influence persists through financial networks, connecting his “undead empire” thesis to sovereignty, contemporary wars and the mechanics of wealth extraction.Alex's Links:Alex Krainer’s Substack: https://alexkrainer.su...I-System TrendCompass: https://trendcompass.s...X: https://x.com/NakedHedgieYouTube: / @kraineralex The Naked Hedgie: https://thenakedhedgie...Policy Exchange report discussed — The Iran Question and British Strategy: https://policyexchange...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Alex Krainer, Bill Browder and Grand Deception12:04 Russia’s privatization and the oligarchs19:33 Resources, debt and financial power27:30 Jeffrey Sachs and Russia’s economic transition33:16 Russian diplomacy: naivety or strategy?41:15 Russia, America and the Civil War46:15 The “undead empire” and British influence01:00:04 Empire as a system and the struggle for sovereignty