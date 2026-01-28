Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Neutrality Studies
Masks Off: Western Colonialism EXOSED At WEF, Global South Listens | Chandran Nair
Masks Off: Western Colonialism EXOSED At WEF, Global South Listens | Chandran Nair

Pascal Lottaz
Jan 28, 2026

Originally published on Jan 26, 2026.

Is the transatlantic partnership simply an abusive marriage disguised as diplomacy? We examine if the recent spectacle at Davos signals the collapse of Western cohesion and ask whether Europe possesses the resolve to finally decouple from a volatile American leadership or remain trapped in a fading colonial dynamic.Today I sit down again with Chandran Nair, founder of the Global Institute for Tomorrow. As a Malaysian scholar and author of “Understanding China”, Chandran offers an unvarnished perspective from the Global Majority, cutting through the self-congratulatory noise of the Western elite to reveal the geopolitical shifts they refuse to see.Links:The USA Today: a Derangement Threatening the World: https://www.counterpunch.org/2026/01/...China has a worthy blueprint to improve the UN system. Why is the West ignoring it?: https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/opinio...[Book] Understanding China - Governance, Socio-Economics, Global Influence: https://global-inst.com/understanding...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies⁠

