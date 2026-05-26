Massive ESCALATION: Europe Uses Ukraine to Expand War | Prof. Glenn Diesen

NATO's proxy war in Ukraine is morphing into a direct EU-Russia war. And the war hawks in Brussels are further escalating by attacking civilians in the Donbas and Russia proper. The doves in the Kremlin, including Vladimir Putin, are running out of options to keep their own hawks under wraps. As things stand now, an all-out EU-Russia war is not only a possible, but by now a likely scenario. But to what end?I'm joined today by my colleague, Professor Glenn Diesen, to discuss what he has learned from his many interviews with top-notch IR scholars in Russia and the West, and where things are headed.Links:Glenn Diesen on YouTube: / @gdiesen1 Glenn Diesen on Substack: https://glenndiesen.substack.comNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:21 NATO escalation and Russian retaliation00:15:06 Iran and the logic of deterrence00:20:31 Europe and the self-fulfilling war trap00:25:28 Sanctions dissent and mass formation00:31:55 Propaganda censorship and open debate00:36:52 Ukraine endgame and security order00:40:40 US decline and proxy war strategy00:48:44 Realism neutrality and the road ahead

