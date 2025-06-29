🚨 Massive Retaliation: TelAviv Burning, Haifa Struck, Iron Dome Useless. China Condemns Israel

15 Jun 2025A second night of all out war between Israel and Iran has produced large-scale destruction not only in Tehran but also in Tel Aviv, Haifa and other Israeli cities. The "iron dome" is not able to shoot down Iranian projectiles and the operation won't be as much of a cake walk the neocons might have thought it will be. At the same time, this is a new low even for US standards, as it is now clear the US was not negotiating in good faith with the Iranians but, on the contrary, was trying to distract them from the sneaky surprise attack that was being planned.