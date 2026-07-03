Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Mood in Russia TURNING. New War Reality (& Bears) | Stanislav Krapivnik
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Mood in Russia TURNING. New War Reality (& Bears) | Stanislav Krapivnik

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jul 03, 2026

Stanislav Krapivnik returns to discuss his recent Donbass trip, including the destroyed school in Starobelsk, drone strikes on civilians, and why he sees them as terror tactics. He and Pascal cover Ukraine’s war aims, US and NATO roles, failed diplomacy, Russia’s military build-up, possible strikes on NATO targets, Finland’s nuclear move, and fears of a wider European war.Links:YouTube:    / @mrslavikman   X / Twitter: https://x.com/STANISKRAPIVNIKTelegram English: https://t.me/staswasthereenglish2Telegram Russian: https://t.me/stastydaiobratnoNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Donbas school strike report00:08:20 Targeting civilians and terror claims00:19:01 Diplomacy, trust, and Trump00:26:23 Russia prepares for wider war00:35:23 Retaliation and war aims00:45:51 NATO control and war cohesion

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