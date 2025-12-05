Moscow Meeting Shock: USA Abandons Europe & Ukraine | Ray MacGovern & Larry Johnson

Originally published on 4 Dec 2025.
The US delegation just met with Vladimir Putin and his staff in Moscow and although there is no peace agreement yet, we seem to be one step closer to some form of “compromise” as the Russian TASS news agency puts it.Here to help explaining the developments are Ray McGovern and Larry Johnson.
