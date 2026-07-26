🚨 Most DANGEROUS Phase Of Iran War Has Just Begun | Prof. S. M. Marandi

Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi joins Pascal Lottaz to discuss the reported war around Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, attacks on US bases, and growing pressure on Gulf states. They examine the risks to energy, trade, food supplies, and the global economy, as well as Iran’s ties with China and Russia. Marandi also argues that US policy is driven by failed assumptions and lacks a clear plan.Links:Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: https://x.com/s_m_marandiSeyed Mohammad Marandi on Telegram: https://t.me/s_m_marandiNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction and situation in Tehran00:02:24 Hormuz and the end of negotiations00:08:28 Yemen, energy and global economic risks00:13:04 Iran’s shipping corridor in Hormuz00:17:05 Gulf states, diplomacy and escalation00:19:34 US options and critical infrastructure00:24:25 Why Iran is not striking Israel directly00:29:16 China, Russia and Iran’s war economy00:35:46 Does the US have a strategy?00:43:44 How long can the war continue?00:47:33 Where to follow Marandi and recommended books
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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