Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
🚨 Most DANGEROUS Phase Of Iran War Has Just Begun | Prof. S. M. Marandi
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🚨 Most DANGEROUS Phase Of Iran War Has Just Begun | Prof. S. M. Marandi

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz

Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi joins Pascal Lottaz to discuss the reported war around Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, attacks on US bases, and growing pressure on Gulf states. They examine the risks to energy, trade, food supplies, and the global economy, as well as Iran’s ties with China and Russia. Marandi also argues that US policy is driven by failed assumptions and lacks a clear plan.Links:Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: https://x.com/s_m_marandiSeyed Mohammad Marandi on Telegram: https://t.me/s_m_marandiNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction and situation in Tehran00:02:24 Hormuz and the end of negotiations00:08:28 Yemen, energy and global economic risks00:13:04 Iran’s shipping corridor in Hormuz00:17:05 Gulf states, diplomacy and escalation00:19:34 US options and critical infrastructure00:24:25 Why Iran is not striking Israel directly00:29:16 China, Russia and Iran’s war economy00:35:46 Does the US have a strategy?00:43:44 How long can the war continue?00:47:33 Where to follow Marandi and recommended books

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