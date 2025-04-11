Multipolarity Demands a New Internationalism
The failure to adapt to multipolarity is not China’s problem—it’s the West’s. If liberal democracies want to avoid decline and irrelevance, they must stop clinging to their outdated exceptionalism.
In a recent discussion on Neutrality Studies, Dr. David Morris offers a penetrating critique of Western strategic thought, arguing that the West’s struggle to accommodate China’s rise stems from deep-seated assumptions about global order, power, and legitimacy. Drawing from his experience as an Australian diplomat and researcher across Asia, he very correctly points to the need for a new internationalism—one that can realistically manage diversity and avoid unnecessary confrontation.
The Collapse of the “China Threat” Narrative
Morris does not deny that China is a powerful actor whose influence is growing rapidly. What he does reject is the idea that this growth must automatically translate into conflict. For decades, China’s economic integration into global markets was a mutually beneficial phenomenon, especially for countries like Australia, which built substantial wealth through trade with China. But after 2017—particularly with the election of Donald Trump and the U.S. shift toward open rivalry—the West pivoted from engagement to containment.
This pivot was driven less by objective changes in Chinese behavior than by a reassertion of Western insecurities. Western powers, especially the United States, increasingly view international institutions as tools of dominance, and thus fear that China might use these same tools if given the chance. Ironically, China has largely sought to work within the multilateral system, even if inconsistently, while it is Washington that has undermined institutions like the WTO by refusing to allow dispute resolution mechanisms to function.
A more evidence-based approach to international analysis is desperately needed. One less focused on fear-mongering and more on actual behavior. There is little data to suggest that China’s global rise has translated into systemic aggression, though it has exercised coercive economic power in some cases. But so have many Western countries. The double standards, especially in humanitarian discourse—e.g., outrage over Xinjiang vs. complacency on Gaza—have eroded global trust in the West heavily.
Multipolarity Isn’t a Threat—It’s a Reality
So much is clear: multipolarity is not only inevitable, it is very much desirable! The rise of Asia, including powers like China, India, and Indonesia, has created a world where economic and political power is far more distributed than in the past. This trend is a positive one: billions are living better lives because of it.
Yet the intellectual frameworks used to understand international relations in the West have failed to adapt. Terms like “hedging” and “bandwagoning” dominate American-centric IR theory, leaving little room for genuine neutrality or multi-vector foreign policy strategies. ASEAN, for instance, is a living example of successful regional multipolar cooperation—different systems, levels of development, and alignments working together without the need for centralization. Western observers once dismissed ASEAN as weak compared to the EU. Now, its flexibility looks more like a strength than a flaw.
Rather than forcing countries to “choose sides,” the global order must evolve toward sustainable internationalism—one that acknowledges difference without turning it into division. This will require abandoning the binary “good guy / bad guy” worldview and investing in inclusive, evidence-led diplomacy.
The Strategic Future: Neutrality, Risk, and Leadership
Morris sees neutrality and non-alignment making a potential comeback in global discourse, especially among countries caught between great powers. Indonesia, for instance, is both rising and steadfastly non-aligned, a likely model for others navigating this complex terrain. While political realism still dominates in aligned countries like Australia, the crumbling trust in Western political leadership—and the inability of many politicians to communicate complex realities—may create space for new paradigms.
Rather than spiraling into geopolitical alarmism, world powers must accept that globalization will continue—just not on Western terms. Asia is not westernizing; if anything, the West must learn to coexist with a more confident, interconnected East and start building a sustainable internationalism that reflects the complexity of our age.
"The West" is itself a framework of exceptionalism. A gang identity. To meet other nations on equal terms you must meet them as French or German or whatever, not as "the west".
Furthermore, in fact multilateralism means actually the wealth held by some current exploiter countries WILL decline. Because the current international relations have been based on deeply exploitative neocolonial terms. In other words many nations eating off the backs of others work and wealth.
If you stop stealing from another person, or they make you stop, the result is they have more, and you have less. That's a zero sum change to the benefit of the global south.
Look at the Sahel countries for example. If they manage to sustain their escape from the yoke and exploitaiton of the French, wil the French decline in wealth and become less relavant? Yes. Because their current status and levels of wealth are false: they are living off the back of others.
Take the French for example: until now they have been enjoying abundant electricity cheap from nuclear power, fuelled by Uranium mined in the Sahel and exported to them at well below fair value. What they give the countries supplying this, is little money and a lot of pollution from Uranium mining.
If the french pay the correct price (and it is mine responsibly insted of polluting) for this energy resource currently coming in via colonial exploitation prices, then energy costs in France go up, and local added value of French exports goes down. In contrast the income of the countries in the Sahel exporting uranium would go up, their costs of dealing with pollution go down.
Which cant be surprising - that kind of change involves a CORRECTION to make fair what has been the current state aka neocolonial exploitation.
The multipolar world is the end of White supremacy. All peoples and cultures have the same respect.
International relations based on the UN chart.
Unfortunately South America is so near to the US. We will pay for the American loss in influence at the other continents.