In a recent discussion on Neutrality Studies, Dr. David Morris offers a penetrating critique of Western strategic thought, arguing that the West’s struggle to accommodate China’s rise stems from deep-seated assumptions about global order, power, and legitimacy. Drawing from his experience as an Australian diplomat and researcher across Asia, he very correctly points to the need for a new internationalism—one that can realistically manage diversity and avoid unnecessary confrontation.

The Collapse of the “China Threat” Narrative

Morris does not deny that China is a powerful actor whose influence is growing rapidly. What he does reject is the idea that this growth must automatically translate into conflict. For decades, China’s economic integration into global markets was a mutually beneficial phenomenon, especially for countries like Australia, which built substantial wealth through trade with China. But after 2017—particularly with the election of Donald Trump and the U.S. shift toward open rivalry—the West pivoted from engagement to containment.

This pivot was driven less by objective changes in Chinese behavior than by a reassertion of Western insecurities. Western powers, especially the United States, increasingly view international institutions as tools of dominance, and thus fear that China might use these same tools if given the chance. Ironically, China has largely sought to work within the multilateral system, even if inconsistently, while it is Washington that has undermined institutions like the WTO by refusing to allow dispute resolution mechanisms to function.

A more evidence-based approach to international analysis is desperately needed. One less focused on fear-mongering and more on actual behavior. There is little data to suggest that China’s global rise has translated into systemic aggression, though it has exercised coercive economic power in some cases. But so have many Western countries. The double standards, especially in humanitarian discourse—e.g., outrage over Xinjiang vs. complacency on Gaza—have eroded global trust in the West heavily.

Multipolarity Isn’t a Threat—It’s a Reality

So much is clear: multipolarity is not only inevitable, it is very much desirable! The rise of Asia, including powers like China, India, and Indonesia, has created a world where economic and political power is far more distributed than in the past. This trend is a positive one: billions are living better lives because of it.

Yet the intellectual frameworks used to understand international relations in the West have failed to adapt. Terms like “hedging” and “bandwagoning” dominate American-centric IR theory, leaving little room for genuine neutrality or multi-vector foreign policy strategies. ASEAN, for instance, is a living example of successful regional multipolar cooperation—different systems, levels of development, and alignments working together without the need for centralization. Western observers once dismissed ASEAN as weak compared to the EU. Now, its flexibility looks more like a strength than a flaw.

Rather than forcing countries to “choose sides,” the global order must evolve toward sustainable internationalism—one that acknowledges difference without turning it into division. This will require abandoning the binary “good guy / bad guy” worldview and investing in inclusive, evidence-led diplomacy.

The Strategic Future: Neutrality, Risk, and Leadership

Morris sees neutrality and non-alignment making a potential comeback in global discourse, especially among countries caught between great powers. Indonesia, for instance, is both rising and steadfastly non-aligned, a likely model for others navigating this complex terrain. While political realism still dominates in aligned countries like Australia, the crumbling trust in Western political leadership—and the inability of many politicians to communicate complex realities—may create space for new paradigms.

Rather than spiraling into geopolitical alarmism, world powers must accept that globalization will continue—just not on Western terms. Asia is not westernizing; if anything, the West must learn to coexist with a more confident, interconnected East and start building a sustainable internationalism that reflects the complexity of our age.