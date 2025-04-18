Multipolarity SHOCKS West Again. They Can't Stop THIS | Neha Bansal

Originally published on 11 Apr 2025.

The rise of BRICS is only the beginning. Multipolarity and the empowerment of national and rural communities is crating new ideas and pathways of development that don't care about western prescriptions or interests. New initiatives are being born daily that are not under the control of the neocolonial structures of old. This dynamic is another nail in the coffin of the "Collective West" and a stepping stone of the Global South toward true and sovereign prosperity.

To discuss these developments I’m talking today to Neha Bansal, a former policy specialist at the United Nations and the Founder of the think tank “Asianism Retold – Development Pathways from the Global South”. Her think tank seeks to bring Asian values and Asian perspectives to bear on global conversations about development, immigration, health, and human flourishing. Today we want to discuss the Global South perspectives.