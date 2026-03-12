NATO Integration Accelerates as US Completes Vassalization of Europe | Nel Bonilla

Is Munich signalling a transatlantic break, or a tighter lockstep? Well.... Slogans of “European autonomy” are clearly just a cover for deeper NATO integration.
Today I’m joined by researcher and writer Nell Bonilla, who runs the Substack Worldlines and is developing a “bunker state” framework to describe a shift from public welfare planning to permanent securitization. We use Munich 2026 as a window into burden shifting, elite unity behind staged disagreement, and the pressure campaign toolbox used against states like Iran.
Links:
Nell Bonilla Substack (Worldlines): https://themindness.substack.com
NachDenkSeiten: https://www.nachdenkseiten.de
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)
Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction and topic setup
00:01:33 Bunker state framework
00:04:51 Munich as synchronization ritual
00:09:04 Open burden shifting and integration
00:17:01 Russia China and elite cohesion
00:24:23 Feudalism to capitalism roots
00:37:10 No reverse gear after the Cold War
00:48:04 Iran and non-kinetic warfare tools
00:57:01 Building alternatives and closing remarks