NATO Threatens Kaliningrad: Worst Mistake Yet | Stas Krapivnik

NATO has found a new way to test Russia and introduce their escalation strategy: publicly threaten Kaliningrad with perfect deniability. But this won't fly.Stanislav Krapivnik joins Pascal Lottaz to discuss Kaliningrad, NATO planning, and the danger of a wider European war. Krapivnik assesses Russian warnings following Valdai and argues that escalation could extend far beyond Ukraine. They examine American interests, European threat narratives, strikes on Ukrainian bridges, and possible military pressure on Kyiv and southern Ukraine. Their conversation also considers forced mobilization, political instability, historical comparisons, and the human costs of continuing the conflict rather than finding a path toward a negotiated settlement.Stas's Links:YouTube: / @mrslavikman X: https://x.com/STANISKR...Substack: https://zmeigarinich.s...Telegram (English): https://t.me/staswasth...Telegram (Russian): https://t.me/stastydai...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Introduction and Valdai02:15 Kaliningrad and the Baltic flashpoint11:41 The danger of a wider European war16:50 NATO troops and Russia’s red lines21:34 American interests and European threat narratives26:13 Bridge strikes and pressure on Kyiv37:01 Southern Ukraine and competing military fronts42:28 Mobilization, endurance and the human cost
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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