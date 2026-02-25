NATO War Games Normalized Nuclear First Use | Prof. Ted Postol & Reiner Rupp

YouTube: https://youtu.be/mj5-wmnZBeQ

Can “limited” nuclear war be planned on European soil, or only survived in fantasy? Can preparation for nuclear use ever make sense once Berlin-scale firestorms, shelter deaths, and fallout are put on the table?

I’m Pascal Lottaz (Kyoto University), joined by Ted Postol (MIT professor emeritus, nuclear weapons researcher) and Rainer Rupp (German former intelligence professional with NATO experience). Ted walks through the real physical effects of a single airburst over Berlin, then Rainer connects that reality to the 1983 war scare, Able Archer, and the dangerous gap between nuclear planning and what nuclear weapons actually do.

Links:

Able Archer 83: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Able_Archer_83

Operation RYAN: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_RYAN

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and nuclear war premise

00:01:06 One detonation over Berlin setup

00:05:02 Fireball heat and shockwave basics

00:13:08 Thermal burns and blast at 5 km

00:22:00 Firestorms shelters and mass death

00:26:21 1983 war scare Able Archer and RYAN

00:43:11 Pentagon view submarines and accident risk

00:53:14 Leadership blind spots and short warning time

01:09:42 2026 Europe nuclear debate and closing remarks