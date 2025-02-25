NATO's Plans To SACRIFICE Europe For US Hegemony | Dr. Jonas Tögel

Originally published on Feb 6, 2025.
[Part 2 of 2] @DrJonasToegel, in his new book "War Games: How NATO and the Pentagon Simulate the Destruction of Europe" (in German), reveals the incredibly brutal scenarios NATO uses not only to prepare for an attack but also to accept the deaths of millions of Europeans in order to "win" in their own simulations. The madness that emerges from these publicly planned scenarios proves the insanity of an entire caste of elites who should never have come to power and must be stopped.YT Channel of Dr. Jonas Tögel: @DrJonasToegel The book in German: https://www.amazon.de/Kriegsspiele-Pe...(no english translation available yet)