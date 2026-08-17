NATO's Terrible Mistake: Proxy-War Turns Against Europe | Anatol Lieven

NATO's European Forever War is now turning decisively against the EU. The elites that have been cheering the carnage on for the longest time are starting to catch up with the actual battle field reality.Anatol Lieven, director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute, discusses why Ukraine’s NATO question and territorial deadlock make a lasting settlement hard. He examines US weapons limits, the Iran war, changes in US and Israeli politics, Morocco’s role in the Ceuta migration crisis, and why China is avoiding a move on Taiwan. He also argues that Western foreign-policy institutions repeatedly fail to learn from past wars.Links:Anatol Lieven at Responsible Statecraft: https://responsiblestatecraft.org/aut...Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00 Ukraine, NATO, and peace talks07:46 Can a Ukraine deal hold?16:51 US weapons limits and Iran21:15 Trump’s Iran strategy25:13 Israel and US political shifts28:31 Ceuta migration crisis33:40 China, Taiwan, and Western failures
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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