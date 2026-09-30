Neocons In Defeat Denial, Trump Schizophrenia Getting Worse | Daniel Davis

The Ukraine Proxy-War is going from bad to worse for the NATO war coalition and the leadership knows it. Panik is setting but at the same time there is no strategy on how to confront the failing project, just Donald Trump's erratic way of saying one thing today, another tomorrow and a third one in the time between. How will Russia and China deal with this situation?In Istanbul, Daniel Davis joins Pascal Lottaz to examine what they describe as the contradictions driving American foreign policy. They discuss Trump’s diplomacy with Iran, Russia and China, loyalty inside his administration, and competing influences on White House decisions. Davis challenges the idea that intelligence agencies independently control policy, while warning that NATO lacks the air defenses and industrial capacity for war with Russia. The conversation explores European escalation, diplomatic credibility, and the danger of a conventional conflict turning nuclear.Daniel’s Links:YouTube: / @danieldavisdeepdive X: https://x.com/DanielLD...German: / @danieldavisdeepdivege... French: / @danieldavisdeepdivefr... Italian: / @danieldavisdeepdiveit... Spanish: / @danieldavisdeepdivesp... Russian: / @danieldavisdeepdiveru... Portuguese: / @danieldavisdeepdivepo... Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 An Istanbul conversation with Daniel Davis00:40 Trump’s contradictory Iran policy02:20 Diplomacy, trust and broken agreements06:38 Loyalty and the people around Trump11:53 Who shapes American foreign policy?15:58 Russia, the CIA and diplomatic channels19:34 Europe and the risk of escalation22:45 Why Davis says NATO cannot win