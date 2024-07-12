Pascal’s Substack

Pascal’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Morchoe's avatar
Richard Morchoe
Jul 12

Welcome aboard, Pascal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Pascal Lottaz
Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
Jul 12

Hi Pascal!! So happy to see you here on Substack!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Pascal Lottaz
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pascal Lottaz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture