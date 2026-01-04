New year, new attempt at doing weekly recaps.

I tried doing interview recaps last year but ran out of steam pretty quickly. Turns out, even doing AI summaries of my videos takes time and dedication.

But now I have an assistant who’s helping with this and we said we simply gonna do weekly mails with short summaries of the programs from the previous week, as not to flood your inboxes too frequently. Speaking of which: the recaps are part of a separate mailing list here in Substack, they are called “sections”. If you are not interested in them, you can simply remove yourself from this recap section and still receive my occasional writings.

Here we go. Happy recap reading.

Best,

Pascal

Whistleblower EXPOSES Shocking University Research | Dylan Cawthorne

29 Dec, 2025

Drone ethicist Dylan Cawthorne explains why he resigned from the University of Southern Denmark as EU and Danish funding pushes “dual-use” drone research toward weaponization. He warns militarized grants hijack academic freedom, details drone warfare’s psychological toll and rapid Ukraine-driven innovation, and urges engineers to resist, unionize, and refuse complicity.

EU Totalitarianism: Sanctions Are Only The Beginning | Prof. David N. Gibbs

30 Dec, 2025

David N. Gibbs argues EU “disinformation” sanctions echo McCarthyism: intimidation, defamation, surveillance, and extra-legal punishment used to silence dissent. He traces roots from U.S. colonial intelligence in the Philippines to Hoover, warns elites believe their own propaganda, and predicts Ukraine-war failure could trigger backlash, anti-system politics, and instability.

The Psychological Roots of Political Failure | Dr. Bernhard Hommel

31 Dec, 2025

Psychologist Bernhard Hommel argues political deadlock stems from hidden “images of the human”: unconscious assumptions about agency, responsibility, and outcomes. He contrasts agency‑based vs reflexive views of people, links them to values like freedom versus safety, critiques constructivism in the humanities, and warns that policy shaped by flawed human models erodes resilience and dialogue.

EU Makes Punishment without Trial LEGAL | Dr. Alexandra Hofer

01 Jan, 2026

Dr. Alexandra Hofer explains EU sanctions law, arguing individual sanctions are framed as “preventive,” bypass due process, and receive deferential judicial review. She highlights weak proportionality checks, limited human-rights remedies, vague listing criteria, executive overreach, corporate overcompliance, and the need for political—not just judicial—pushback.

Disclaimer: The above are AI generated summaries.