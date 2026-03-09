Dear All,

Sadly, the Iran War is now a reality and a most deadly one. Since Saturday last week, the US and Israel have been relentlessly bombing the people of Iran, with a fury and brutality that matches the genocidal acts in Gaza. Not only did they kill the leader of the country, Ayatollah Khamenei, but on the very first day the self-proclaimed bringers of peace and freedom intentionally killed over 160 children in a girls’ elementary school, in Minab, southern Iran.

Monsters.

By now, they are also targeting police stations, hospitals, and other civilian infrastructure necessary to sustain a population—all while claiming that they would never do so on purpose. After all, this is the most moral coalition on earth.

It seems the US is trying to roll out the annihilation tactics it has practiced together with Israel in Gaza on a whole different scale, probably aiming at the Libyan model for Iran. Complete state collapse and chaos in society. And listening to the announcements of Trump and Hegseth, it seems these Nazi-esque leaders are even proud of the death and destruction they are raining down on their victims.

Unsurprisingly, most of Europe is falling in line with their masters in Washington, with the noticeable and laudable exception of Spain. However, the most ardent support for this newest crime of aggression from the West has come from Germany, with Chancellor Merz once again supporting all and any military aggression as long as it‘s done by the people he likes.

Bootlickers.

In the meantime, Iran is defending itself by shooting at any US or Israeli targets in the region it can find, thereby inevitably spreading the war across the Arabian peninsula and maybe even into the Southern Caucasus (Iran however denies having targeted Southern Azerbaijan). Albeit, it must be said, the Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, apologized on Saturday to neighboring Gulf countries for the strikes on their territories. But what is Iran to do? Grant US military assets in other sovereign countries immunity from attack by virtue of being there? Obviously, the US and Israel enjoy drawing in more states into the abyss of this war. This is the precise reason why the law of neutrality states that neutrals must not host military equipment or personnel of belligerents as to prevent precisely this scenario of a spreading war.

After a week, Iran has taken heavy hits and seen many casualties—over 1’100, one reads in Western media. But they are far from giving up. According to Professor Marandi from Tehran University, the retaliatory strikes will continue and are aiming to force the US and Israel into stopping the assault.

Because of the dramatic events, my videos last week heavily focused on the Iran War. The scariest insight to me was the one about the role of evangelical beliefs and how deeply entrenched they are not only in the US political leadership, but apparently also inside the different armed services. See the video below about this being a „holy war“ to some psychos in Washington.

My heartfelt condolences to all the victims of this travesty.

Sad times. Sad, sad times.

Pascal

Iran War Spreading: Russia Gets Involved | Stanislav Krapivnik

01 Mar, 2026

Stanislav Krapivnik warns the U.S. assassination of Iran’s leader has ignited a regional, religious war: Russia is covertly supporting Iran with aircraft, crews, S-400s and fuel; Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Hezbollah and Hamas will escalate, disrupting shipping and energy; civilian targeting and Western complacency risk wider catastrophe.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead | Iran War Analysis

01 Mar, 2026

Pascal Lottaz analyzes Khamenei’s confirmed assassination, arguing U.S. decapitation aims at regime change but likely won’t collapse Iran. He warns of intensified Iranian retaliation, accelerated nuclear incentives, prolonged air-and-missile attrition depleting U.S. stockpiles, regional disruptions (Strait closure) and heightened threats to leaders.

The Iran War: Day 1 | With Michael Rossi & Chas Freeman

01 Mar, 2026

Chas Freeman warns the US‑Israeli strikes mark a destructive opening in a war with Iran, depleting U.S. munitions, eroding U.S. prestige and constitutional norms, and risking regional escalation. Michael Rossi highlights Gulf states’ dilemma, widespread strikes on U.S. bases, media deception, and a possible Iranian push for a nuclear deterrent.

Iran’s Massive Strike Doctrine | Prof. Pascal Lottaz

02 Mar, 2026

Pascal Lottaz: Iran’s decentralized ‘massive strike’ doctrine targets U.S./Israeli assets and Gulf energy infrastructure, leveraging vast missile/drone stockpiles to exhaust Western interceptors and coerce Gulf states to drop U.S. basing. UK support for U.S. bases risks EU involvement; conflict may become prolonged, economically devastating, and prone to dangerous escalation.

War Update: Iran Withstands Attacks, Punishes US & Allies | Prof. Seyed M. Marandi

04 Mar, 2026

Prof. Seyed M. Marandi reports Iran is withstanding US‑Israeli airstrikes targeting civilian infrastructure, responding with missile and drone strikes against Israel, US assets and Gulf shipping. He stresses Iran’s underground defenses, national unity, rejection of nuclear weapons absent existential threat, growing ties with Russia/China, and US objectives of regime change.

Iran War: Christian Psychos Running The Show—It’s Not About Regime Change.

05 Mar, 2026

Tucker Carlson and clips of Pete Hegseth, Paula White and MRFF are warnings that argue U.S. leaders and some commanders frame the Iran war as a Christian holy war to trigger Armageddon and a Third Temple, risking Al‑Aqsa, false‑flag pretexts, and dangerous religious influence over policy.

The Real Meaning Of The Epstein-Class Files | Evarist Bartolo

06 Mar, 2026

Evarist Bartolo argues Epstein files expose an elite, transatlantic “habitat” corrupting democracies—plutocracy, media, military‑industrial‑tech nexus—fueling inequality, empire logic and hostility to sovereign states (Russia, China). He urges to “uncolonize the West,” rebuild worker solidarity, humanize politics and avert catastrophic wars.

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

