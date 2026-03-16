Dear All,

As we enter the third week of the US/Israeli War of Aggression against Iran, some developments have taken place that are most noteworthy.

First of all, the Iranian Government (yes, it’s a proper internationally recognized government, not a „regime“) has not fallen. While the US successfully assassinate Ayatollah (Ali) Khamenei, the Iranian system simply replaced him with a next cleric in waiting—the slain leader’s son, Ayatollah (Mojtaba) Khamenei. The Ayatollah is dead. Long live the Ayatollah, I guess.

Secondly, Iran also has maintained the ability to strike against those that have attacked it or the places where their military capabilities are stationed. While the UN Security Council has, to my surprise, passed a US tabled resolution condemning Iran’s counterstrikes against the Gulf States that host US troops and weapons (China’s non-Veto of that resolution will be explored in a video shortly), Iran has signalled that it will continue such strikes until the US capacity to attack it from the region has been eliminated.

In this context, I would especially like to point out my interview last week with Prof. Seyed M. Marandi of Tehran University in which he clearly stated that it is a goal of Iran to expel the US from the region and convince the Gulf monarchies that they are safer without the US bases than with. So, in theory, we could also be looking at a scenario under which the monarchies will ask the US to leave or that they will cancel their base-agreements with the US from their side. Although unlikely, regarding the political power differential, this might be one of the approaches Iran might take to put pressure on the US, offering the Gulf States some sort of reprieve, if they officially denounce the USA.

Lastly, the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz is now leading to serious consequences for the world economy. I must point out though that Iran never officially said the strait was closed to all vessels and they maintain that even oil tankers of friendly nations can still pass, most importantly Indian and Chinese ships. The dangerous situation has, however, led many insurance companies to withdraw their coverage. Hence, many tankers are grounded de facto.

We will see how this situation develops in the near future. One thing is quite clear though. After two weeks of vicious fighting with the US killing already over 1300 civilians, the initiative of the war has already shifted to Iran. This does not bode well for Washington’s or Tel Aviv’s holy war against Persia.

Pascal

Iran War: What is the US Strategy? | Live with Michael Rossi

07 Mar, 2026

Michael Rossi argues that one week into the Iran war the regime hasn’t collapsed despite Khamenei’s death; Iran is resilient and fighting a war of attrition. He warns the U.S. lacks strategy, is being dragged in by Israel, evangelical influence skews policy, and proxies risk wider regional and economic fallout.

The Conspiracy of the Century | Jim Douglas

08 Mar, 2026

Jim Douglass argues the assassinations of JFK, Malcolm X, MLK, and RFK silenced leaders pushing peace, non‑proliferation and social justice. He implicates the Pentagon/CIA, Cold War dynamics, racism, propaganda and oil interests, and advocates reviving the Poor People’s Campaign and nonviolent resistance to the empire of war.

Iran War: Oil Shock & Boots on the Ground | Stanislav Krapivnik

09 Mar, 2026

Stanislav Krapivnik warns the Iran conflict has become an oil war, with US‑Israeli strikes on infrastructure (desalination, refineries) and mounting ecological/civilian tolls. He fears U.S. plans for a suicidal ground invasion, cites logistical limits, Iran’s attrition strategy and warns of dangerous evangelical influence shaping policy toward apocalyptic goals.

Iran Reveals War Goals. New Missiles Hit US & Israel | Prof. Seyed M. Marandi

10 Mar, 2026

Prof. Seyed M. Marandi reports Tehran under heavy bombardment, condemns US/Israeli strikes, and says Iran is striking U.S. assets across the Gulf, effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz. He demands removal of US presence, compensation and durable security guarantees, warning Iran can sustain a long war and distrusts US agreements.

Europe SPEEDS UP March To War With Russia | Dr. Rein Müllerson

11 Mar, 2026

Dr. Rein Müllerson argues US‑backed attacks on Iran and NATO expansion accelerate a West‑versus‑rest dynamic, depleting Western defenses and revealing diplomacy as a façade. He accuses Washington of “divide and rule”—using Ukraine to weaken Russia—and warns Europe faces either living with a strong Russia or fighting it.

NATO Integration Accelerates as US Completes Vassalization of Europe | Nel Bonilla

12 Mar, 2026

Nel Bonilla outlines the “bunker state” shift: democracy sidelined as securitocracy and NATO integrates Europe into US-led military planning. Munich 2026 staged synchronization, open burden‑shifting, and elite continuity stem from capitalism’s violent origins. She warns of hybrid warfare—sanctions, blockades, destabilization—and urges transnational alternatives and institution-building.

From the Ocean to the Sea, Hawaii will be Free | Dr. Keanu Sai

12 Mar, 2026

Dr. Keanu Sai outlines a law-first strategy asserting the Hawaiian Kingdom’s continuous statehood: Hague arbitration recognition, the Sai–Clinton executive agreement, and a federal intervention in the Kamehameha Schools lawsuit to challenge U.S. legal authority in occupied Hawaii. He details a three‑phase plan—verification, exposure, treaty—legal remedies, and public education.

Update: US Middle-East Bases DESTROYED. Israel Defenseless | Larry C Johnson

13 Mar, 2026

Larry C. Johnson warns Iran’s retaliatory strikes have degraded U.S./Allied regional capabilities—destroying billion‑dollar radars, downing KC‑135s, and damaging 13 bases—closing the Strait of Hormuz, crippling oil/LNG/fertilizer flows, overwhelming air defenses, accelerating global recession risks, raising prospects Iran will pursue nuclear weapons and force U.S. withdrawal.

Update: Iran Wins Strategic Dominance. US Out of Options. | Prof. Steve Starr

13 Mar, 2026

Prof. Steve Starr warns Iran has gained strategic dominance after striking US bases and long‑range radars, crippling regional missile defenses and closing the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting oil, LNG and fertilizer supplies. He warns of hypersonic and underground second‑strike capabilities, rising nuclear escalation risks and limited US/Israeli options.

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