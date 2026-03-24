Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kirsten Roess's avatar
Kirsten Roess
35m

Wouah what a week ! Thank you for all these interviews and videos

Reply
Share
Pxx's avatar
Pxx
36m

Nothing hard about understanding US/Israeli goals and motivations, which are identical. Israeli leadership wants Iran destroyed, and they want the US to do it. US leadership wants to make Israel happy. That's it.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture