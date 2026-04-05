Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Freddy Jansson's avatar
Freddy Jansson
19h

Thanks again Pascal!

Good that you have the recaps/AI-summaries.

Happy Easter to all, let us hope that a better world is possible!

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Carrie Mazier's avatar
Carrie Mazier
20h

Thank you so much for following EU’s sanctioning dissenters who perform roles that serve democracies: Journalists, Judges, …, UN Special Rapporteurs, Pascal. Your interview with Mr. Dogru is a thoughtful and enlightening analysis of the evolution of the systems emerging across and within EU. The significance of this discussion and exploration of this issue is momentous for The West’s Militarism-embracing countries. Outstanding citizenship, courage, intelligence, and far reaching understandings. Bravo.

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