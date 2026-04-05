Dear All,

Last week was another one of those times when I considered myself extremely lucky to be able to talk to so many good people, all with such clarity in their analysis and thinking.

From Dr. Aaron Good, who can explain in great detail how the US political system is not limited to the visible branches of government but also includes the deep state, all the way to Hüseyin Doğru, the German citizen who was sanctioned by the EU in a most draconian way and is now fighting for his right to survive in Germany.

I admire his courage. I would probably already have tried to flee if I were in his shoes. Sadly, the level of repression inside the EU is increasing by the week.

Keep resisting. These are times of monsters. So keep resisting.

Pascal

The Wars of the Epstein Class | Dr. Aaron Good

28 Mar, 2026

Dr. Aaron Good argues the U.S. operates as a tripartite regime—constitutional politics, national security state, and a deep state entwined with organized crime. He traces drug‑money laundering (Lansky, Vegas), Zionist–syndicate ties, JFK/Indonesia intrigues, and the evolution into an “Epstein” octopus era enabling blackmail, imperial resource grabs, and lawless foreign policy.

Psychiatrist EXPOSES the Sickness of Collective West Leadership | Niall McLaren

29 Mar, 2026

Niall McLaren explains his biocognitive model: humans seek dominance via a testosterone economy, driving tribalism and international chaos. Narcisso‑fascism describes how political systems select power‑hungry narcissists. He urges limits on Western entitlement, grassroots education, random lotteries for office, and global pushback against imperial aggression.

The Empire in Self-Destruction: Inevitable Collapse | Fabian Scheidler

30 Mar, 2026

Fabian Scheidler argues the capitalist “megamachine”—driven by militarized states, structural violence, media power, and linear force—is collapsing. US hegemony wanes, China rises; ecological tipping points and escalating wars (Iran, Gaza, Ukraine) risk catastrophic escalation. Europe must resist remilitarization and pursue independent diplomacy.

Iran Pushes USA Out of Gulf. This Changes Everything. | Rainer Rupp

30 Mar, 2026

Rainer Rupp: Iran is pushing the U.S. out of the Gulf through resilient defenses and retaliatory strikes, shifting LNG dominance to America after attacks on Qatari facilities. He warns U.S. bases have become missile magnets, Iraq’s pro‑American position is collapsing, and intelligence is often massaged to fit policy.

🚨USA Plays for Time: Prepping Invasion, Gaming Markets, Loosing War | Larry C. Johnson

31 Mar, 2026

Larry C. Johnson warns the US–Israeli campaign against Iran lacks a coherent strategy: troop buildups risk a disastrous amphibious invasion, Trump manipulates markets, and Iran holds the tactical and economic advantage—controlling Gulf routes, inflicting strikes, with Russia/China supplying support—likely deepening global recession and domestic backlash.

The Blind Empire: Why the West Can’t See it’s Failing so Hard | Prof. Dr. Irfan Ahmad

31 Mar, 2026

Prof. Dr. Irfan Ahmad critiques Jürgen Habermas as an ethnocentric, state‑oriented thinker who dehistoricizes Gaza, ignores settler colonialism, and frames universalism as Western‑only. He links Western Marxism’s colonial blind spots to support for war, consensus rhetoric that enacts enmity, and a failure to confront ongoing colonial structures.

Next US Crime Against Humanity: Caribbean Mass-Slaughter | Dr. Richard Byron-Cox

01 Apr, 2026

Dr. Richard Byron-Cox warns the U.S. blockade is starving Cuba and Caribbean states face neocolonial coercion—energy shortages, bombings, and economic strangulation in Haiti. He calls for legal, diplomatic and global counterbalances (BRICS, regional alliances), emphasizing international law, shared humanity and the need to resist hegemonic violence.

The Gaza Genocide and the War on Iran | TBEE Episode Zero

01 Apr, 2026

Ilan Pappé, Murtaza Hussain, Malak Zakoutova and Muhammad Jalal argue Gaza’s massacre stems from settler‑colonial Zionism enabled by U.S. imperial power, while Western modernity/modernization normalizes technocratic, bureaucratic violence. They stress historical context, selective memory and the interlocking, mutually reinforcing causes behind the violence.

Iran War FALLOUT: It Gets Worse for USA | E. Mamedov and Dr. P. Shakarian

02 Apr, 2026

Eldar Mamedov and Dr. Pietro Shakarian argue Iran is resilient and unified—Iranian Azerbaijan is integrated, not separatist; Armenian Christians are protected. They condemn failed U.S.-Israeli diplomacy, say the war strengthened hardliners, exposed Azerbaijan’s vulnerability, complicates Turkey–Armenia ties, and urge regional, neutral solutions over external meddling.

Eurocrats Trying To KILL This German Journalist (with his Family) | Hüseyin Dogru

03 Apr, 2026

Hüseyin Dogru describes what EU sanctions as extrajudicial punishment really mean: frozen accounts (including his wife’s), a legal black hole between German and EU courts, media and unions’ silence, risk to his children and wider debanking crackdown—urging political protest to defend journalism and civil rights.

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