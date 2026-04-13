Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
1d

Your discussion with the Maltese ex diplomat Evarist Bartolo was the one that really stood out for me. He really all but named the drivers for why Europe cannot help but continue to drive warmongering thar self harms. And that is that the unquestioning commitment to capitalism, which is intrinsically wedded to white supremacy, puts Europe always on a collision course with the rest of the world, and keeps it wedded to the worst impulses from the leader of this capitalist system.

Europe will continue to decay into a US imperial garrison, unless Europeans take back their countries and start asking what defines their culture, which at the moment is shallowly defined as skin colour and a middle easterm religion (Christianity).

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
15h

I just wish all wars would stop.

Its MADNESS

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