Neutrality Studies Weekly Recap #15
Apr 4 → Apr 11, 2026
Dear All,
Last week was quite crazy in terms of US genocidal threats toward Iran, and then finally a cease-fire, but we are not out of the woods. The following are last weeks videos. I‘d like to especially recommend the first one with my compatriot and Iran scholar, Dr. Patrick Riggenberg.
Best,
Pascal
Scientist Confirms Iran Is Unbeatable | Dr. Patrick Ringgenberg
04 Apr, 2026
Dr. Patrick Ringgenberg argues Western coverage misrepresents Iran’s social, religious and political complexity, highlighting private cultural practices, strong regional military and economic resilience that make Iran “unbeatable” militarily, internal power factions and the Supreme Leader’s balancing role, and the disconnect between diaspora narratives and lived reality.
American Power Plunges Under Iran Shock | Prof. Radhika Desai
05 Apr, 2026
Prof. Radhika Desai warns the US is trapped in a Middle East quagmire after Trump’s incoherent war speech, accelerating U.S. decline: NATO strain, Gulf base vulnerability, global backlash, oil shock, and neoliberal decay. She warns of stagflation and an imminent AI-driven financial crash.
Holocaust Survivor EXPOSES Genocide Denialism | Felix Marquardt & Gabor Maté
07 Apr, 2026
Gabor Maté reflects on his Holocaust survival to critique Zionism as settler‑colonialism, Western complicity in Gaza, weaponized anti‑Semitism, France’s proposed law criminalizing anti‑Zionism, trauma’s role in identity and propaganda, and the erosion of empires fueling escalating violence and censorship.
US Retreats. Multipolar War Escalates. | Prof. Saul Takahashi
07 Apr, 2026
Prof. Saul Takahashi warns US alliances have become liabilities: Gulf states and Japan risk being targets due to US bases; neutrality law is strained; Gaza genocide exposes failures of international law; global power is shifting toward a multipolar regional security order requiring accountability and regional rethinking.
Iran Forces US into Ceasefire. Victory of Strategy | Dr. Pascal Lottaz
08 Apr, 2026
Pascal‘s update: Iran claims an interim victory after coercing the US to accept its 10‑point plan as negotiation basis, securing a ceasefire and demanding Strait of Hormuz control, sanctions relief, US withdrawal and a UN resolution. He warns of US deception, Israeli spoilers, and fragile negotiations in Islamabad.
US Escalates To Nuclear Threat | Stanislav Krapivnik
08 Apr, 2026
Stanislav Krapivnik warns Trump’s threats and a risky US raid—claiming multiple aircraft losses and a covert attempt on an Iranian nuclear site—have heightened risks to Gulf energy routes, power and desalination infrastructure. He highlights Iran’s proportional retaliation, Russia/China support, nuclear escalation dangers, and mounting costs for Israel and the US.
Iran Ends US Hegemony In West Asia | Col. Douglas Macgregor
09 Apr, 2026
Col. Douglas Macgregor argues Iran retains strategic initiative after the ceasefire, with intact missile and drone arsenals and a resilient society; U.S. bases were hit, prompting withdrawals; Israel drives U.S. policy, the pause buys time amid looming global economic shocks, and Europe/NATO are weakened.
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Your discussion with the Maltese ex diplomat Evarist Bartolo was the one that really stood out for me. He really all but named the drivers for why Europe cannot help but continue to drive warmongering thar self harms. And that is that the unquestioning commitment to capitalism, which is intrinsically wedded to white supremacy, puts Europe always on a collision course with the rest of the world, and keeps it wedded to the worst impulses from the leader of this capitalist system.
Europe will continue to decay into a US imperial garrison, unless Europeans take back their countries and start asking what defines their culture, which at the moment is shallowly defined as skin colour and a middle easterm religion (Christianity).
I just wish all wars would stop.
Its MADNESS