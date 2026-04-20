Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Paul Primo's avatar
Paul Primo
5h

Challenging topic, but certainly worth a 2nd and maybe 3rd listen for note-taking purposes.

The country that came to my mind was Denmark.

Thank you Pascal for the interesting discussion.

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jean-f. Parant's avatar
jean-f. Parant
6h

We poor fools.

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