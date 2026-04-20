Dear All,

With the US/Israeli aggression against Iran anything but over, the political and military situation in West Asia is changing from day to day. Now Trump announced that the blockade against Iran would be implemented worldwide. While certainly an escalation, this was quite expectable—as I talked about in an interview with Stas Krapivnik, below.

Extended blockades are, of course, illegal under the Law of War, and the Law of the Sea. Even in wartimes, only blockades of ports or coastlines are accepted as part of International Law. The reason for this is quite simple: any state that takes the right to restrict trade of third-states (neutrals) with its enemies is, in essence, claiming that the high seas is its sovereign territory to which its domestic laws apply and that third states must honor such domestic requirements and comply with them. That has never worked in the past.

Others have tried this, including Britain in the 17th century (there was even a huge debate about it with Hugo Grotius defending the “Mare Liberum” doctrine) and during WWI and WWII when the UK (illegally) started demanding that all vessels of neutral states apply for so called navicerts—UK issued travel and trade permissions—to transport anyone or anything on the high sea. We are not far away from this scenario when it comes to the USA.

Even the Brits had to backtrack from their demands in the past. While the navicert system was in place for a few years, and previous periods have seen such regimes running for a couple of years, too, all such attempts eventually came to an end because the opposition of all other countries is just too great. Most famously, Catherine the Great even organized a so called “League of Armed Neutrality” to band together nations whose ships would be sailing under military escort to defend their rights to trade with anyone they please, since the Russians were not part of Britain’s or France’s wars of the late 18th Century.

As with the Brits, the US can coerce (neutral) third-states only for so long into doing this kinda nonsense. My guess is that in this case, it will be even shorter and with even more international uproar than during previous periods.

However, this shows again that we are getting closer and closer to a world-war-like state of affairs in contemporary international relations.

We poor fools.

Best,

Pascal

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