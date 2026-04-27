Dear All,

When the world turns mad, sanity becomes an act of resistance.

I’m recently having a lot of discussions on my channel that, in one way or another, link to the issue of resistance against the dictates, torture, and gaslighting of Western imperialism. You’ll find some such discussions below, and there are more to come this week.

The reason some of the propaganda in the mainstream is turning increasingly hysterical—particularly in Europe—is of course because their narrative cores are collapsing. From the “Rules Based Order”, or “Value Base Foreign Policy”, all the way to the “Board of Peace”, the BS the West tells itself and others about its actions and motivations is getting so utterly transparent that even on the inside it’s becoming indefensible. Just remember the speech of Canadian PM, Mark Carney, recently in Davos.

We are losing the ability to lie to ourselves. That’s the real crisis.

I’m at the point where I believe we need to learn from those who have successfully resisted before: from the Algerians, the Vietnamese, the Chinese, the Indians, the Afghans, the South Africans, and, of course, the Palestinians. If we can carry the resistance inward, then maybe we can finally heal the Trans-Atlantic patient from its ungodly violence addiction.

Best,

Pascal

Algeria Keeps Defeating Europe. Macron Furious | Fethi

20 Apr, 2026

Fethi outlines Algeria’s foreign policy—non‑alignment, sovereignty, anti‑intervention—and traces trauma from 132 years of French colonization, the 1954–62 independence war, Evian Accords and OAS exodus. He critiques France’s neo‑colonial nostalgia, discusses language shifts, diaspora tensions, Algeria’s law criminalizing colonization, and his Jazair Hope history project.

Strategic Defeat: Iran & Russia Destroying Western Hegemony | Col. Jacques Baud

21 Apr, 2026

Col. Jacques Baud discusses his EU extrajudicial sanctions and institutional overcompliance, warns of U.S.–Israel–Iran escalation, argues Iran and Russia expose Western strategic failure—shifting from Cold War to civilizational clash—criticizes emotional, short‑sighted Western leadership and calls for strategic, experience‑driven change.

China Defeats US Warmongers: Brilliant Diplomacy to End Civil War | Dr. Joanna Lei

22 Apr, 2026

Dr. Joanna Lei explains KMT chair Cheng Li-wen’s meeting with Xi as crucial party-to-party diplomacy that restored direct channels and prompted Beijing’s 10 economic measures. She urges pilot cross-strait programs, warns against DPP/U.S.-driven militarization and the 2027 war narrative, advocating peaceful, incremental models for resolution.

Ex-Army Officer: Iran War Getting Worse For US Every Day | David Pyne

23 Apr, 2026

David Pyne warns the Iran war is worsening US standing: Trump indefinitely extended a ceasefire while maintaining a damaging blockade; Iran sustains deterrence; US military and alliances weakened; MAGA and JD Vance politically harmed; neocons persist; Russia gains advantage and Ukraine faces likely collapse without settlement.

Greatest Collapse of Israel Support in History! | M. Marquardt & R. Sanders

24 Apr, 2026

Richard Sanders exposes how Western public support for Israel has collapsed, recounting the Corbyn smear campaign and IHRA weaponization, Epstein–Mandelson links, media whitewashing of Gaza, and legal crackdowns on Palestine activism (Palestine Action). He previews a new Double Down Newswatch to champion independent reporting.

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