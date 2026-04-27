Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Peter Sire's avatar
Peter Sire
2h

Thank you for bringing us such interesting commentaries and commentators.

In the meantime, it's not just that we are losing the ability to lie to ourselves but that the line separating lies from truth is becoming increasingly blurred and AI is helping to give increasing credibility to the false, which then gets propagated by those who unquestioningly accept it and use it to reinforce their ideological take.

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