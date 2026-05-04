Dear All,

As we continue to watch the unraveling of the “almighty” US empire—and the incredibly unwise policies coming out of the Trump White House—I had many discussions last week about how to explain this rapid downfall. To many people, it increasingly recalls the way the USSR seemed invincible until it disappeared within just a few years.

I am not saying that the USA will break apart or lose its relevance. But the pace of change definitely seems to be accelerating, especially now that Iran is showing the world how to deal with US aggression politically, militarily, and even culturally on social media.

Best,

Pascal

The “liberal” Empire is Dying. Finally. | Dr. Andrey Ivanov

25 Apr, 2026

Andrey Ivanov argues US hegemony and naive liberalism are collapsing: neoclassical economics and media narratives conceal market failures, class-driven state interests, and systemic incentives that favor elites. He critiques Western propaganda on Ukraine, defends Marxist class analysis, and urges realism about state power, incentives, and institutional capture.

The Gaza Genocide is Changing America | Norman Finkelstein

26 Apr, 2026

Norman Finkelstein argues Israel sought to “solve” Gaza via ethnic cleansing and genocidal tactics, now a slow‑motion genocide; critiques Tucker Carlson’s anti‑Jewish framing, describes Zionism’s impact on Jewish identity, notes the New York Times’ shift and UN legitimacy loss, and previews Gaza’s Gravediggers disputing October 7 rape claims.

The West is Collapsing Psychologically | Therapist Benjamin Schoendorff

27 Apr, 2026

Benjamin Schoendorff argues Western imperialism is rooted in narcissistic white supremacy shaping identities via relational frame theory; psychological liberation requires reclaiming equal human worth, collective identities, and resisting capitalist/imperial narratives. He connects narcissistic leadership, transhumanism, and genocidal profit motives to systemic collapse and advocates defensive resistance and alternative civilizational models.

THIS Should Worry Zionists: The Resistance Is Winning | Laith Marouf

28 Apr, 2026

Laith Marouf argues Zionism is unsustainable, framing Palestine within Bilad al‑Sham and colonial-imposed borders. He critiques Western/Israeli imperialism, emphasizes regional ties with Iran, defends armed resistance as necessary, urges Jewish internal rebellion against Zionism, and promotes Free Palestine TV’s frontline reporting and calls for support.

Strategic SUICIDE: The Iran TRAP That Ends US Hegemony | Prof. Steven Starr

29 Apr, 2026

Prof. Steven Starr: US bases and munitions depleted after Iran strikes; Patriot/THAAD inventories critically low. Iran’s underground missile cities and drone capabilities sustain retaliation and blockade, risking global oil, fertilizer shortages and famine. Escalation risks nuclear exchange; US military-industrial decline and Russia–Ukraine drone spillover threaten wider war.

🚨 New Strikes Imminent. Iran Prepares Knockout Blow | Prof. S.M. Marandi

30 Apr, 2026

Prof. S.M. Marandi warns Iran expects imminent US/Israeli strikes, is militarily and economically preparing—mosaic defense, selective Strait of Hormuz tolls—and predicts Gulf-state fallout (UAE leaving OPEC). He emphasizes ideological resistance and demands mutual implementation, tougher terms, and ceasefire-first negotiation on Iran’s 10‑point plan.

The Greatest SECRET of the Holocaust REVEALED | Stephen Kapos

02 May, 2026

Stephen Kapos, a Hungarian Jew, born in 1937, recounts childhood in wartime Budapest, rescue in Swiss-protected homes and his father’s survival via the Kastner deal, critiques Zionism’s racism, connects Holocaust memory to Gaza’s suffering, condemns European governments’ complicity, and urges moral resistance and hope for fundamental change.

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