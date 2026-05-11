Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Making Sense of the Madness's avatar
Making Sense of the Madness
18h

So, I have read Desmets treatise on the subject, and it’s definitely worth examining their psychological tactics.

When you zoom out, there’s a larger framework in play. That framework has been detailed by psychologist Andrew Leboczewski in his seminal work “ Political Ponerology” and further expanded upon by the Irish Dr. Ian Hughes in his work “Disorded Minds”.

I have elaborated all this for this request: follow up Desmet with a Hughes interview, if you can get one. Ask him about Leboczewski and how this framework looks across historical examples (and even right now).

Loved the interview, respect to both you and Desmet.

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Paul Primo's avatar
Paul Primo
18h

Greatly appreciate these weekly recaps. Thank you!

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