Neutrality Studies Weekly Recap #19
May 2 → May 9, 2026
Dear All,
From last week’s videos, I’d like to particularly highlight the first one, with Professor Mattias Desmet, the world-leading expert on Mass-Formation. Professor Desmet’s theory on this group-psychological phenomenon was already very important during Covid, but it is gaining even more significance now, as the European continent seems to be headed toward a suicidal war with Russia. If his analysis is right, then Europe is neither blind nor dumb, but psychologically sick—on a societal level.
The big question, then, is of course how to heal a patient made up of a couple of hundred million people who doesn’t even admit (yet) that he has a problem?
Best,
Pascal
Top-Expert REVEALS: EU in Grip of Deadly Mass-Formation | Prof. Mattias Desmet
03 May, 2026
Prof. Mattias Desmet explains how mass formation (a form of collective psychosis driven by loneliness, social atomization, propaganda and education) fuels totalitarianism, causes blind obedience and war narratives, especially in today‘s EU. He urges truth, sincere speech and persistent dissent to break the spell and prevent violence.
The Zionist State is DOOMED: One Country For ALL | Josef Avesar
04 May, 2026
US-Israeli lawyer, Josef Avesar advocates a secular, federal one-state Israel-Palestine with a constitution, 300-member parliament requiring dual 55% Israeli/Palestinian approval, rotating executive, and strong local autonomy. He argues that Zionism and Israel’s lack of separation of powers drive conflict, and urges elections and simulations to build support.
Legacy Media PANICK: Professor Exposes their Crimes against Humanity | Prof. Robin Andersen
05 May, 2026
Prof. Robin Andersen argues Western legacy media enabled Israel’s genocide in Gaza—by normalizing October 7 “retaliation” frame, censoring terms like occupation/genocide, echoing Israeli talking points on hospitals and casualties, silencing Palestinian voices, and policing discussion with loyalty questions. She calls out newsroom complicity, collapsing trust, and urges legal accountability.
🚨Saudi Arabia Stops US Military Support, Ends US Operation Freedom | Larry Johnson
07 May, 2026
Larry Johnson: Saudi Arabia barred US use of its airspace/bases, crippling “Operation Freedom” as Gulf states turn toward China/Russia. He warns US false intelligence, Iran’s unexpected unity and resilience, a largely theatrical blockade, surging energy-driven inflation, de‑dollarisation, depleted US missile/air‑defense stocks, and growing Israeli panic.
The West’s 1000-Year War on the Holy Land | Prof. Adnan Husain
08 May, 2026
Prof. Adnan Husain frames the 11th–13th‑century Crusades as a formative “crusading society” whose institutions, theology and violence shaped Western identity, colonial expansion and modern Islamophobia. He connects crusader legacies to settler‑colonialism, Zionism, genocidal methods and contemporary Western support for Israel.
The West LOST: China’s AI & Robot Revolution is Already Unstoppable | Arnaud Bertrand
09 May, 2026
Arnaud Bertrand explains China’s open‑source AI strategy and full‑stack, chip‑compatible models—cheaper and widely diffused—outcompeting US control. He highlights China’s lead in humanoid robots and drones, Asia’s integrated QR payment rails, Southeast Asia’s balancing act, and Beijing’s refusal to enforce US sanctions, accelerating multipolarity.
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So, I have read Desmets treatise on the subject, and it’s definitely worth examining their psychological tactics.
When you zoom out, there’s a larger framework in play. That framework has been detailed by psychologist Andrew Leboczewski in his seminal work “ Political Ponerology” and further expanded upon by the Irish Dr. Ian Hughes in his work “Disorded Minds”.
I have elaborated all this for this request: follow up Desmet with a Hughes interview, if you can get one. Ask him about Leboczewski and how this framework looks across historical examples (and even right now).
Loved the interview, respect to both you and Desmet.
Greatly appreciate these weekly recaps. Thank you!