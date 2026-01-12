USA Starts War With Venezuela. Bombing Campaign. Maduro Reportedly Captured.

03 Jan, 2026

I’m reporting on the U.S. illegal bombing campaign against Venezuela, with explosions in Caracas, the death of over 80 people and the kidnapping of its president, Nicolas Madura. I compare this to what happened to Soleimani and Noriega in the past, and warn that regime change may fail and only lead to strong reactions from China and Russia.

CIA Analyst EXPOSES Plan A & B for Venezuela | Ron Aledo

04 Jan, 2026

Ron Aledo argues the Venezuela attack was a CIA‑led regime‑change operation enabled by bribing generals and insiders, framed as a drug arrest for legal cover. He outlines Trump’s Plan A (puppet government under Delcy Rodríguez) and Plan B (military coup), driven by oil control, petrodollar defense, and regional intimidation.

Attack On Venezuela Will Destroy The US Empire | Amb. Chas Freeman

05 Jan, 2026

Amb. Chas Freeman argues the U.S. attack on Venezuela is illegal, destabilizing, and marks the collapse of international law. He warns of dangerous precedents, imperial overreach, constitutional crisis at home, global backlash, and calls for new institutions and bottom‑up coalitions to enforce norms beyond a paralyzed UN system.

The Real Plan For Venezuela Is Hidden In Plain Sight | Prof. Michael Rossi

05 Jan, 2026

Michael Rossi argues the Venezuela operation follows a long U.S. pattern of regime change driven by resource control, not democracy. He critiques the “rules‑based order” as selective, warns BRICS faces coercive pressure, and explains why capitalism punishes sovereign states that resist Western economic dominance.

Venezuela, Iran, BRICS: The Empire Strikes Back | Dr. Pietro Shakarian

06 Jan, 2026

Dr. Pietro Shakarian argues U.S. actions in Venezuela signal the collapse of international law, accelerating multipolar confrontation. He warns Iran faces imminent regime‑removal attempts, prompting deeper Russia‑China cooperation, sanctions defiance, risks of wider war, instability in the Caucasus, Turkey’s dilemma, and the EU’s growing irrelevance.

Unbroken: EU Removes His Human Rights. But He Won’t Give Up | Col. Jacques Baud

09 Jan, 2026

Jacques Baud describes being sanctioned by the EU without due process, freezing his finances and restricting daily life. He argues sanctions bypass law, weaponize foreign policy against individuals, undermine free speech, and signal a shift from rule of law to arbitrary, political “rules‑based” governance.

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.