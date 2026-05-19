Dear All,

Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping is over and it was probably the most interesting “Nothing-Burger” of the year. I highly recommend the analysis both by Prof. Warwick Powell and former US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Under-Secretary of Defense Chas Freeman on the topic.

As we are now waiting for whether or not the US will resume the bombing of Iran, we are getting interesting information that for the second time the Gulf States may have withheld their consent to do so. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and even the UAE have, according to Trump, “asked” him not to go ahead with the planned attacks. While we don’t know if this depiction is truthful, it would fit a pattern since also a few weeks ago it was Saudi Arabia and Qatar that forbade the USA from using their territories and airspace for the ill-fated 24-hours “Project Freedom” military intervention.

It seems to me that Iran is succeeding in its attempt at forcing the Gulf States to become militarily neutral. Professor Marandi in the below interview also talks about this.

By the way, you can also read these assessments on the new Neutrality Studies homepage, where you’ll find summaries and transcripts of the talks.

Best,

Pascal

President of Timor-Leste EXPOSES Western Hypocrisy & Downfall | H.E. José Ramos-Horta

11 May, 2026

José Ramos-Horta criticizes Western double standards and UN decline, warns wars in Ukraine, Gaza and Iran threaten international law, energy and shipping security, emphasizes moral limits in war, rejects indiscriminate violence, questions recent Nobel choices, and advocates pragmatic, inclusive diplomacy.

Ex-Spy & Researcher EXPOSE NATO’s Sick Plans To Sacrifice Europe | R. Rupp & O. Tunander

12 May, 2026

Rainer Rupp and Ola Tunander reveal NATO’s nuclear “umbrella” as a plan that would sacrifice Central Europe: tactical nukes in Germany and Norway, Sweden’s aborted bomb program, Pershing II/cruise deployments, the Able Archer near-miss, submarine provocations, and modern escalation risks from new missiles and hypersonics.

Talking Neutrality with Pascal Lottaz & Benji Schoendorff

12 May, 2026

Benji Schoendorff discusses neutrality’s meaning and limits, critiques US proxy wars in Ukraine, rejects neutrality amid Gaza’s genocide, champions multipolarity and China’s pragmatic neutrality as a tool to hold space for negotiations, and argues neutrality can stabilize conflicts but isn’t morally inherent.

😱 Israel Just ATTACKED the Collective West | Eugene Doyle

13 May, 2026

Eugene Doyle reports on Israel’s raid on the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters off Greece, detailing violent beatings, detentions, Greek complicity and Western governments’ silence—criticizing NZ PM Luxon—warning of erosion of sovereignty, rule‑of‑law, potential escalation, and praising activists’ courage.

Iran DESTROYS US Middle East Hegemony | Prof. S.M. Marandi

14 May, 2026

Prof. S.M. Marandi: Iran achieved a strategic win after 2.5 months, using a ceasefire to rearm and strengthen missile/drone forces, pressuring Gulf states to limit US basing, signaling possible 90% enrichment as leverage before Trump’s China trip, and warning of severe global economic fallout.

Europe Wants War. Russia Now Agrees | Stas Krapivnik

15 May, 2026

Stas Krapivnik warns Europe’s mass‑formation is driving toward inevitable war with Russia, argues Kremlin factions debate conventional vs. nuclear responses, highlights drone escalation risks and NATO limits, and predicts a self‑fulfilling spiral unless Europe sobers up or the conflict freezes.

How to End US Hegemony in one Summit | Dr. Warwick Powell

16 May, 2026

Dr. Warwick Powell says Trump’s short China summit largely reset the mood, not policy; business delegations (Apple, Tesla, Nvidia) sought market access while China offered ‘constructive strategic stability,’ reframing the Thucydides Trap. He warns US primacy is waning after the Iran war and urges pragmatic statecraft on Taiwan.

Power Moves East: China Teaches USA a Big Lesson | Chas Freeman

May 16, 2026

The US-China summit in Beijing confirms once more: US Hegemony is over. It's a multipolar world now. I'm joined today once again by Ambassador Chas Freeman to discuss the shifting balance between the United States, China, Iran, Russia, and Europe.

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