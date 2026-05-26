Dear All,

Last week I finally got to do a couple of talks that I wanted to have for a while. Particularly the one with Professor Kees van der Pijl I’d like to point out here. He researched the phenomenon of “Elite Formation”, i.e. how elites form and reshape over time.

His insights into what moves the people in power in these transatlantic networks is another important piece in the puzzle to explain why the hell the West is becoming more and more suicidal. Europe is now staring into the abyss of war with Russia, and instead of changing course they put the pedal to the metal — as they say — like there’s no tomorrow.

Well, there indeed won’t be a tomorrow if they don’t discover the emergency brakes soon.

Best,

Pascal

Power Moves East: China Teaches USA a Big Lesson | Chas Freeman

16 May, 2026

Chas Freeman assesses Trump’s Beijing summit as recognition of a multipolar world and China’s rising diplomatic confidence. He warns the Strait of Hormuz closure signals the decline of Anglo‑American maritime hegemony, predicts Iran’s nuclear path, critiques U.S. military overreach, and urges a revival of serious diplomacy.

Professor EXPOSES the Transatlantic Epstein Class (Formation) | Prof. Kees v.d. Pijl

17 May, 2026

Prof. Kees van der Pijl warns a transnational “Atlantic” ruling class—driven by finance, IT/media, intelligence and Zionist networks—now supersedes nation-states, fueling globalism, militarism and systemic crisis. He urges resistance via collective values (health, education), rejects transhumanist elites, and sees BRICS, Russia and China as restraining forces.

US & EU Nuclear ESCALATION Is Insane | Profs. I. Hughes & P. Kuznick

18 May, 2026

Ivana Hughes and Peter Kuznick warn the NPT is fraying amid growing proliferation pressures, dangerous first‑strike/“war‑can‑be‑won” doctrines, and Trump’s reckless nuclear rhetoric. They urge diplomacy, criticize US allies’ militarization, and cite the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons as a vital norm‑setting hope.

Iran DESTROYS Western War Narrative... With Lego Movies | Explosive Media

19 May, 2026

Explosive Media explains how their Lego films—leveraging nostalgia, humor, empathy and AI—reshape the Western narrative about Iran, promote critical questioning, celebrate Persian culture, and build a grassroots “Lego Resistance Front” of rapid, decentralized media counter‑offensives rather than state propaganda.

Business Prof. REVEALs China’s Insane Advantage Over West | Giles Chance

20 May, 2026

Giles Chance explains China’s rise—from Deng’s reforms and WTO-driven export boom to the 2008 wake-up prompting BRICS and Belt and Road—argues Xi’s party-tightening hampers private-sector dynamism, highlights China’s industrial self-reliance and rare-earth leverage, and warns a looming financial shock could force US–China cooperation in a new multipolar order.

West Asia CHANGES Forever. The New China-Iran Relationship | Sheng Zhang

21 May, 2026

Sheng Zhang explains China’s reassessment of Iran after the war—impressed by Iran’s resilience, military-industrial adaptability, and societal cohesion—shifting Beijing toward Tehran despite Gulf economic ties. He discusses lessons on drones, decentralized defense, U.S. base vulnerability, China’s stance against firms following U.S. sanctions, and the symbolic Trump visit.

Brave Researcher EXPOSES NATO Targeting EU Citizen’s Brains | Dr. Jonas Tögel

22 May, 2026

Dr. Jonas Tögel warns NATO’s cognitive‑warfare tactics are shaping European minds—militarizing schools, media, and society in Germany—fueling rearmament and a self‑fulfilling conflict. He critiques US imperial influence, highlights youth resistance and information overload, and urges truth‑telling, intellectual rigor, selective activism, and self‑care as counterstrategies.

EXPOSED: The Sick Plan to use Mass-Migration for more War | Patrick Henningsen

23 May, 2026

Patrick Henningsen argues NATO wars, sanctions and regime‑change drive mass migration to Europe/UK, creating a feedback loop empowering the new right, Christian Zionism and authoritarian policies. He connects Libya, asylum abuse, demographic decline, labor needs and colonial logic to how migration is weaponized for geopolitical and domestic control.

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