Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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David Ginsburg's avatar
David Ginsburg
20h

Since Presidents Obama, Biden and Trump have each seen fit to use others to fight America’s battles - in this instance using Ukraine as a battering ram to defeat Russia - does this make the three of them proxymorons?

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V.Rocio Cabrera's avatar
V.Rocio Cabrera
6h

all that speech is a lie, it is a drama theater to sustain markets and try not to lose mid-term elections. Trump has already lost

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