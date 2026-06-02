Dear All,

As I write on this June 2, it seems as if the Iran War will go back to a kinetic phase. The US-Israeli war alliance is salami-slicing itself into more war, not only by Israel ceaselessly bombing and invading Lebanon—a breach of the ceasefire terms—but also the US has re-started attacking Iranian coastal military installations, mainly radar and command control sites. They call this completely euphemistically “self-defense strikes.”

Of course, the mainstream media repeats this utter nonsense even in the titles of its articles. It’s a complete farce, but it shows how low these warmongers have fallen. When you have to claim that attacking another nations radar stations on that nation’s territory is an act of self-defense, then, what’s next? Self-Defense Genocide?

This, to me, is the prime reason why the most important article of the UN Charter that needs changing is not the one about the Security Council composition, or the powers of the General Assembly. It’s Article 51, the article that establishes the “right of self-defense” and “collective self-defense” in the first place. So many wars of aggression since 1945 have been started with people citing this article to legitimize their atrocities. The “right to self-defense” must be completely eradicated from international law. There should be no right to use force internationally. Period.

“But that’s unrealistic,” many will say.

Yes, it is.

Of course an attacked state will defend itself. Of course Iran that has been attacked will strike back. Of course the Lebanese are fighting back, of course the resistance in the occupied territories is fighting back. But we must take the legal right of states away to do so, as to also take away that argument from the people who are implementing the attacks. There must be no more legal justification under international law to use force at all.

We should solve this dilemma about the attacked and the attacker operating on different moral and legal grounds through legal procedure. An attack under international law should always be punishable by tribunals like the Nuremberg or Tokyo Trials, or through the ICC. The attacked, on the other hand, when fighting back, should still be acting illegally, but if it can show that the illegal use of force came in response to an attack, then that should count not as a justification but a mitigating factor to exonerate from punishment.

There is a big difference between recognizing something as a legal right, or a forgivable crime. There should be no more right to violence in international relations. “Self-defense strikes” are an abomination.

… Oh, and below are the videos from last week…. should have talked about those in my text above, but I got carried away. 😅

Best,

Pascal

The DEAD END of US Militarism. The World is Waking up | Prof. Richard Falk

25 May, 2026

Prof. Richard Falk argues international law functions where reciprocity exists but is undermined by unipolar U.S. militarism, power hypocrisy (e.g., Israel/Russia), and entrenched elites. He calls for a new political realism, strengthened civil-society accountability, reconsideration of neutrality, and warns of escalating instability without systemic reform.

Massive ESCALATION: Europe Uses Ukraine to Expand War | Prof. Glenn Diesen

26 May, 2026

Prof. Glenn Diesen warns NATO’s incremental arming of Ukraine has escalated into direct EU-Russia conflict, risking wider war. He cites Iranian deterrence lessons, Western mass-formation and censorship, U.S. strategic retrenchment/outsourcing to Europe, and urges diplomacy, a neutral security architecture and open debate instead of propaganda.

Iran Negotiations Dead-End, Abraham-Accord Nonsense, Iran’s UN Strategy

27 May, 2026

Pascal argues the Trump-led Iran peace push is incoherent — demanding universal Abraham Accords and surrender of enriched uranium — while Iran insists on NPT-compliant enrichment, removal of US bases, reparations, sanctions relief and Hormuz guarantees. Iran seeks a UN-backed written outcome; MOUs are fragile, JCPOA-style guarantees needed.

🚨 Russia Goes After NATO-War Centers in Kiev, Iran Winning Big | Larry C. Johnson

28 May, 2026

Larry C. Johnson warns Russia has entered an escalatory phase, targeting NATO/Western intelligence centers in Kyiv and aiming to seize key cities; U.S. aid and air defenses are insufficient. Iran’s conflict reshapes Gulf security, undermines U.S. influence, and risks severe global economic shocks.

USA Collapsing: Washington‘s Soviet Moment Is Here | Col. Douglas Macgregor

29 May, 2026

Col. Douglas Macgregor warns the U.S. is in irreversible decline: economic crisis will force a major pullback from overseas, cuts to bases and defense spending. He predicts a Russian ground push in Ukraine (Odessa), warns of NATO escalation, and urges ending U.S. support for foreign wars.

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