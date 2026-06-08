Dear All,

As I am traveling at the moment to take part in several conferences, the number of videos on the channel is a bit reduced and will most likely remain below average for the next 10 days.

I have just returned from Tbilisi, where the city office organized an excellent forum that also featured several colleagues you may know. Picture below. It was very heartening to see how many people understand the necessity of a neutral Georgia—one that can avoid the tragic fate of Ukraine.

Best,

Pascal

Georgian Nights.

Black America is DONE with US Empire. Revolution Ahead | Rasheed Muhammad

01 Jun, 2026

Rasheed Muhammad argues US imperial hypocrisy fuels global crises, exposing nuclear double standards, propaganda, dollar-backed hegemony, and domestic racial injustice. He urges Black America to awaken, demands systemic overhaul—dismantle the corrupt US order—and highlights solidarity with Palestine and Iran.

Escalation: US-Israel Provoking The Next Phase of the War | David T. Pyne

02 Jun, 2026

David T. Pyne warns Trump’s Iran war is unwinnable: limited strikes are posturing, negotiations fragile, and missile stockpiles near depletion. He cites Israel’s sway in Washington, a fractured MAGA, risky China rapprochement, Ukraine’s likely collapse, and strain on US military-industrial capacity and regional bases.

Researcher REVEALS Secrets of US Deep State Politics | Dr. Aaron Good

03 Jun, 2026

Dr. Aaron Good argues the U.S. “deep state” blends covert crime, blackmail, organized‑crime ties and elite networks—linking JFK/RFK assassinations, Nixon/Watergate, Epstein and Iran‑Contra—to shape policy. He critiques hyper‑structuralism, urges opening the political “black box,” and highlights Zionist and Christian‑Zionist influence on empire.

The Balkan Warning Europe Ignored | Prof. Višeslav Simić

05 Jun, 2026

Prof. Višeslav Simić argues Western academia and media erase Slavs, used Yugoslavia as an experimental stage for divide‑and‑conquer geopolitics, and promote deep Russophobia. He condemns US/EU interventionism (Kosovo as neoliberal “ground zero”), calling for Slavic unity, neutrality, and organized political resistance to imperial influence.

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