Neutrality Studies Weekly Recap #23
May 30 → Jun 6, 2026
Dear All,
As I am traveling at the moment to take part in several conferences, the number of videos on the channel is a bit reduced and will most likely remain below average for the next 10 days.
I have just returned from Tbilisi, where the city office organized an excellent forum that also featured several colleagues you may know. Picture below. It was very heartening to see how many people understand the necessity of a neutral Georgia—one that can avoid the tragic fate of Ukraine.
Best,
Pascal
Black America is DONE with US Empire. Revolution Ahead | Rasheed Muhammad
01 Jun, 2026
Rasheed Muhammad argues US imperial hypocrisy fuels global crises, exposing nuclear double standards, propaganda, dollar-backed hegemony, and domestic racial injustice. He urges Black America to awaken, demands systemic overhaul—dismantle the corrupt US order—and highlights solidarity with Palestine and Iran.
Escalation: US-Israel Provoking The Next Phase of the War | David T. Pyne
02 Jun, 2026
David T. Pyne warns Trump’s Iran war is unwinnable: limited strikes are posturing, negotiations fragile, and missile stockpiles near depletion. He cites Israel’s sway in Washington, a fractured MAGA, risky China rapprochement, Ukraine’s likely collapse, and strain on US military-industrial capacity and regional bases.
Researcher REVEALS Secrets of US Deep State Politics | Dr. Aaron Good
03 Jun, 2026
Dr. Aaron Good argues the U.S. “deep state” blends covert crime, blackmail, organized‑crime ties and elite networks—linking JFK/RFK assassinations, Nixon/Watergate, Epstein and Iran‑Contra—to shape policy. He critiques hyper‑structuralism, urges opening the political “black box,” and highlights Zionist and Christian‑Zionist influence on empire.
The Balkan Warning Europe Ignored | Prof. Višeslav Simić
05 Jun, 2026
Prof. Višeslav Simić argues Western academia and media erase Slavs, used Yugoslavia as an experimental stage for divide‑and‑conquer geopolitics, and promote deep Russophobia. He condemns US/EU interventionism (Kosovo as neoliberal “ground zero”), calling for Slavic unity, neutrality, and organized political resistance to imperial influence.
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Très belle photos,merci pour votre excellent travail d'analyse.
Thanks for your great work Pascal!
We've restacked and shared this link on 'The Stacks'
https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks