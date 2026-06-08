Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Fred Deb's avatar
Fred Deb
1d

Très belle photos,merci pour votre excellent travail d'analyse.

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A Skeptic's avatar
A Skeptic
18h

Thanks for your great work Pascal!

We've restacked and shared this link on 'The Stacks'

https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks

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