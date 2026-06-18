Dear All,

I‘m on the way back from a fascinating conference in Pskov. I’ll be publishing a few videos shot there this week, so I’ll report about this second event in the next recap.

For now, I’d like to draw your attention to two videos shot at the first conference I attended, the “XVI Tbilisi Regional Forum on Sustainable Development”, organized by Tbilisi City Hall. The first video was with a dear colleague—and someone who has been on my YouTube channel several times before—the former British diplomat, Ian Proud. We had a great talk about current affairs and the importance of smaller states like Georgia to figure out ways to NOT be made into pawns on what the neocon lunatics see as a “great game”.

I’m happy to report that in Tbilisi I met with many Georgian and international thinkers who view things in realist terms. Down to a taxi driver, most people I talked to understood that the only way forward for Georgia is to maintain an independent and sovereign (aka neutral) position toward both Russia and the EU/NATO. This is, of course, easier said than done. Russia still occupies two Georgian provinces, and EU/NATO are constantly trying to pull another color revolution to enlist Georgia as a second front in their proxy war against Russia.

I had a very interesting (in-person) discussion about this topic with Dr. Arta Moeini from the Institute for Peace and Diplomacy. Highly recommended.

More from the second conference soon.

Best,

Pascal

Putin’s India Deal SHOCKS USA | Prof. Anuradha Chenoy

07 Jun, 2026

Prof. Anuradha Chenoy explains India’s pragmatic foreign policy: Putin’s visit secured maritime logistics and energy deals, while Washington pressures India on Russian oil via tariffs and a $500bn investment pledge. She critiques Modi’s Israel visit, India’s cautious Iran stance, BRICS dynamics, strategic autonomy, China ties, Quad pressures, and economic vulnerabilities.

Europe Destroys Diplomacy AGAIN | Ian Proud

08 Jun, 2026

Ian Proud warns NATO is “sleepwalking” toward wider war with Russia due to unchecked Western support for Ukraine, lack of diplomacy, and deep US dependence. He urges Europe-led Russia dialogue, revival of Minsk-style talks, realism about NATO’s limits, smarter Iran engagement, and a return to statesmanship.

Truth Revealed: USA Is Nr.1 Democracy Killer | Finian Cunningham

09 Jun, 2026

Finian Cunningham exposes the USA as the world’s leading “democracy killer,” detailing Cold War and postwar regime‑change operations (Iran 1953, Chile), CIA-media manipulation, propaganda, selective Ukraine/Iran coverage, rising open imperialism, censorship and class warfare — urging expansion of alternative media and resistance to imperialism.

US Military Bases Are Being DESTROYED. Iran‘s Greatest Victory | Dr. Arta Moeini

11 Jun, 2026

Dr. Arta Moeini argues for “radical realism”: world politics are rooted in regions, cultures, and civilizations, not a single global system. She critiques neorealism, warns U.S. proxies and bases destabilize neighbors, and predicts a multi‑nodal, post‑unipolar order where neutrality and middle powers matter.

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

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