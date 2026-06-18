Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Phil
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Thank you for all your fantastic interviews! Please consider interviewing the excellent Tunisian-American development economist Fadhel Kaboub on the role Europe can play in a Pan-African path toward monetary sovereignty, food sovereignty, energy sovereignty, technological sovereignty, digital sovereignty, and intellectual sovereignty.

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