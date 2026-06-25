Dear All,

Last week I was in Pskov, Russia, to attend a fascinating conference on Russophobia, organized by the international forum “On This We Stand”, in which several scholars who I had previously on my YouTube channel took part (see videos linked below). Great minds like Yakov Rabkin and Geoff Roberts were there, and I had the privilege of interviewing in person the brilliant Richard Sakwa. I also got to record two discussions with Alexander Mercouris, who, besides running his own YouTube channel, is a fascinating intellectual. He gave one of the most insightful talks at the conference.

I wanted to write just a few words about Russophobia at this point but the “few” words grew into a 1000-word essay. So I’ll publish that shortly in a separate article.

For now, here is the channel recap of last week, with particular focus on the Pskov Forum recordings.

Best,

Pascal

The Next Ukraine: West Destroys Armenia | H. Ishkhanyan & N. Navasardyan

15 Jun, 2026

H. Ishkhanyan and N. Navasardyan warn Armenia’s statehood is threatened: they allege massive election rigging, arrests of opposition and clergy, army-directed voting, and administrative manipulation to secure Pashinyan’s EU-backed agenda — including the Zangezur corridor, Artsakh surrender, refugee exclusion, and demographic engineering.

End of Empire: USA Humiliated by Iran Deal | Alexander Mercouris (Audio)

16 Jun, 2026

Alexander Mercouris argues the Iran ‘deal’ is theater — a temporary ceasefire, not peace — forcing US retreat. He analyses the importance of BRICS to Iran and warns that the Gulf states’ reliance on the US will cause them more harm than good. He also warns Armenia’s Western pivot is risky, highlights US intelligence and military failures, CIA’s intervention focus, and Tulsi Gabbard’s bio‑lab revelations.

Armenia’s Election Was Rigged In Plain Sight | Mikael Darbinian

16 Jun, 2026

Mikael Darbinian says Armenia’s June 7 election was blatantly rigged—arrests, ballot manipulation, military voting—cementing PM Pashinyan’s authoritarian grip. He warns of extensive foreign influence (EU, US, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran), the TRIP corridor risking sovereignty and Iranian tensions, and fears Armenia’s geopolitical and cultural dilution.

🚨 Iran MoU Is Out: USA Admits Complete Defeat. Trick or Desperation?

18 Jun, 2026

Pascal summarizes the U.S.–Iran 14‑point MOU as a de facto Iranian victory: immediate ceasefire, U.S. naval withdrawal and Hormuz reopening, $300B reconstruction pledge, sanctions relief and access to frozen funds, Iran’s commitment against nuclear weapons with IAEA‑supervised down‑blending, UNSC‑backed final deal to bypass U.S. Congress—pause, not peace.

EXPOSED: UK Professor Reveals Shocking Roots of Russophobia | Prof. Richard Sakwa

18 Jun, 2026

Prof. Richard Sakwa argues Russophobia stems from the post‑1945 “political West” unable to absorb Russia, driven by civilizational and geopolitical factors. NATO/EU enlargement, Western universalism, and Western crises—state, economy, militarization—intensified tensions. He urges Russia and China strategic patience, domestic investment, and defense of UN multilateralism.

The Secret Plot to Destroy Russia | Alexander Mercouris

20 Jun, 2026

Alexander Mercouris argues Russophobia—manufactured in 19th‑century Britain/France—persists as a political tool, portraying Russians as simultaneously weak and dangerous. He links it to NATO exclusion, Cold War narratives, cultural stereotyping, and urges Russia to expose this racism, strengthen democracy, and promote cultural exchange.

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

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