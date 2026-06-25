Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bet Kurt's avatar
Bet Kurt
1d

Hi Pascal, thanks so much for the hard work

Reply
Share
Arild's avatar
Arild
20h

A Russian FPV drone struck Nikopol, killing two people and injuring 12, regional authorities said. The attack damaged a minibus. Two 12-year-old girls were among the wounded and were hospitalized in moderate condition after the strike.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture