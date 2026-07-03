Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Paul P.'s avatar
Paul P.
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Mohammad AlTurk is a very brave man.

Speaking about the D9 Bulldozers reminded me of a story about an American woman who was crushed by a D9 Bulldozer. The Zionists are the complicit in this genocide.

Avi Shlaim's Memoir, My Three Worlds provided a great history & background that I was looking for - basically the mass media of the west is mute on the Palestinian plight. Shame on them!

Since then, I have learned much from a wide range of reporters, & a range of very smart people.

Pascal, once again many thanks.

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