Dear All,

With a few days delay, here is the overview of last week’s videos. I would like to point out especially a very intimate account of the situation in Gaza by Mohmmad AlTurk, a young translator, who was speaking to me directly from Gaza City about live and death in the world’s most bombed concentration camp.

Best,

Pascal

🚨 Drone Escalation: Russia Will Strike NATO | Stas Krapivnik

21 Jun, 2026

Stas Krapivnik warns Western-made drones striking Russian cities have turned Ukraine into a terror proxy, pressuring Moscow toward retaliation—even against NATO. He details frontline gains in Donbass, criticizes Western complicity and norms erosion, and sees Iran–US dealings as tactical theater amid dangerous escalation risks.

Collapse Has Begun. NOW Global Recession Is Unavoidable | Cdre. Steve Jermy

22 Jun, 2026

Commodore Steve Jermy warns a closure of the Strait of Hormuz and diesel shortages will trigger a 5–10% global GDP contraction, arguing oil usage tightly tracks GDP. He links shipping lags, fertilizer and diesel crises to geopolitical pressure on the US, Israel, Russia/China, and escalating drone warfare.

Iran Negotiation DESASTER & Russia in Full War Mode | Larry C. Johnson

23 Jun, 2026

Larry C. Johnson: Iran threatened a demonstrative nuclear test; US signed a fragile MOU amid looming heavy‑crude shortages as SPR plunges. Gulf states and Pakistan pressured Washington; US leverage over Israel grew. Russia accelerates offensives in Ukraine while China/Russia push a new dollar‑alternative payment system, reshaping geopolitics.

The Reality of the Genocide: A Message from Gaza | Mohammad AlTurk

24 Jun, 2026

Mohammad AlTurk, a Gaza graduate, recounts life under nearly three years of genocide—bombed university, lost friends, displacement, daily survival amid siege and fake ceasefires—blames Zionism and Western support, describes home demolitions, urges breaking propaganda, boycotts and arms embargoes, and calls for accountability and reconstruction.

Baiting Russia AGAIN & CIA Deceptions Exposed | George Beebe

24 Jun, 2026

George Beebe argues intelligence must inform policy but CIA’s analytic role is compromised by covert operations, post‑9/11 growth and partisan bias (Russiagate). He warns liaison risks (Curveball), DNI shortcomings, and nuclear escalation in Ukraine, advocating clearer rules, Ukrainian neutrality options, and a realist approach for a multipolar world.

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

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