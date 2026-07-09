Dear All,

Among my discussions from last week, I’d like to most vividly recommend the one with Vitaly Mironov. Vitaly is a great humanist and activist who has been working on people-to-people ties between Russia, the West, and the Global South for the last 30 years. His explanations about how he perceived the slow but constant back-sliding of the Western-Russian relationship is very illuminating. Also the importance we must give to rebuilding the ties that have been smashed becomes clear from listening to Vitaly.

Best,

Pascal

US Hegemony CRACKED: Bases Gone, Syria Not Over, Russia Involved | Prof. Leila Hudson

27 Jun, 2026

Prof. Leila Hudson explains West Asia’s strategic geography (Hormuz, chokepoints), argues US hegemony is waning after the Iran–Israel conflict, predicts Gulf states’ shift toward multilateralism, praises Iran’s adaptive resistance, assesses Syria’s complex post‑Assad dynamics under Ahmad al‑Shar’a, and highlights her book on displaced Syrian women.

Zionism Expanding Into Europe | Amira Berzi & Ali Abunimah

28 Jun, 2026

Amira Berzi and Ali Abunimah recount Ali’s January 2025 arrest, unlawful detention and expulsion from Switzerland, subsequent legal wins overturning FedPol’s actions, pending criminal complaints, Zurich officials’ immunity, Swiss media silence, and broader threats to free speech—arguing collective legal and public resistance is essential against elite-backed repression.

The Greatest Depression EVER Has Already Started | Gerald Celente

29 Jun, 2026

Gerald Celente warns the “Greatest Depression” has begun: rigged markets dominated by a few, AI bubbles, deindustrialization, dollar decline, rising Gen Z anger, and escalating wars (Iran, Ukraine) risk global conflagration. He urges antitrust, vocational training, and a cultural renaissance.

Europe is OVER: Russia’s Greatest Shift in 5 Years | David T. Pyne

30 Jun, 2026

David T. Pyne argues Trump’s MOU with Iran signals U.S. capitulation aimed at averting economic collapse; Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, prompting U.S. force relocations. Pyne warns of Russian advantage in Ukraine, a likely northern offensive, ongoing drone escalation, and persistent neocon influence.

Mood in Russia TURNING. New War Reality (& Bears) | Stanislav Krapivnik

02 Jul, 2026

Stanislav Krapivnik, reporting from Donbass, describes the Starobelsk school strike as deliberate terror—large, 250kg-drone attacks—accuses US/NATO of enabling strikes, warns failed diplomacy and Western provocation, details Russia’s military buildup (tank production, mobilization) and escalating risks including strikes on NATO targets and nuclear use.

The Geopolitics Behind FIFA | Dr. Rolando Dromundo

02 Jul, 2026

Dr. Rolando Dromundo dissects FIFA’s politicization: expansion to 48 teams, profit-driven, unaccountable private power enabling sportswashing (Qatar, Saudi), host‑country pressure and public spending, double standards on sanctions (Russia vs Israel/US), and argues reform requires coordinated state action amid a shifting multipolar world.

Moscow Bombed—DEVASTATING Retaliation Coming | Vitaly Mironov

04 Jul, 2026

Vitaly Mironov describes the Pskov Forum’s mission to rebuild Russia–West ties through culture and dialogue, warns Western Russophobia risks provoking a “firm will” in Russia after perceived plans to disintegrate it, highlights deep WWII memory, urges people-to-people contact, inclusion of Ukrainians, and optimism to avert war.

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