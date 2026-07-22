Dear All,

Just a very quick update: Last week I had a lot of discussions on the channel about the renewed warfare between the US/Israel and Iran. However, even more importantly, I’d like to point out that we finally got to upload the presentation Ali Abunimah (founder of the Electronic Intifada) gave in Zürich last month, where he was the main speaker of a “teach-in” at the Watermelon University (an NGO supporting the Palestinian cause). I recorded this in Zürich myself and hope you enjoy Ali’s presentation. If you want to read it instead of listening, the transcript is on my homepage: https://neutralitystudies.com/videos/AJh32Ox8Vto.

Cheers,

Pascal

Death of a Warmonger, Drone & Energy War ESCALATION | Stas Krapivnik

13 Jul, 2026

Stas Krapivnik analyzes Lindsey Graham’s death, Iran-driven global energy pressure, Ukrainian strikes on Russian fuel storage, resulting Moscow shortages, and Russia’s countermeasures—armed technicals, anti-drone systems, Geran‑4 missiles. He discusses frontline logistics, munitions production resilience, emerging EMP/laser threats, and escalating drone warfare tactics.

Blame Russia: The Lie Holding the West Together | Prof. Yakov Rabkin

14 Jul, 2026

Prof. Yakov Rabkin argues Russophobia parallels antisemitism: essentialist stereotypes stifle debate, fuel militarization, and distract from economic inequality and privatized anger. He links colonial racism, demodernization, and political misuse of antisemitism by Israel to silence critics, urging rejection of monolithic portrayals and renewed diplomacy over deterrence.

Palestine & The REAL Story of October 7 | Ali Abunimah

14 Jul, 2026

Ali Abunimah exposes October 7 myths—Israel’s use of the Hannibal Directive, debunked rape claims, and media atrocity propaganda—criticizes ZAKA, urges BDS and sanctions, highlights growing US public skepticism of Israel, calls for Swiss neutrality, student solidarity, and pressure on politicians like Zohran Mamdani.

USA Wants to DESTROY The ICC. Attacks Global Community | Prof. Yusra Suedi

15 Jul, 2026

Prof. Yusra Suedi explains the US campaign to dismantle the ICC, assesses international courts’ limits and value, and how smaller states use strategic litigation. She discusses Europe’s split response, enforcement constraints, and why the ICJ’s Gaza/genocide ruling faces a high intent standard—making legal proof of genocide difficult.

US Loses Gulf States, Starts New Front, Demands Impunity

16 Jul, 2026

Pascal warns the US-Israeli war alliance is losing Gulf support: Saudi strikes on Yemen and Houthi retaliation threaten the Strait of Hormuz, Oman’s FM Badr al-Busaidi criticizes Israel, and Washington’s campaign to cripple the ICC signals a bid for global impunity.

War Machine REACTIVATED: US Ground Invasion Prep As Missiles Run Low | Larry C. Johnson

17 Jul, 2026

Larry C. Johnson warns the US has reactivated crisis teams and resumed strikes on Iran but lacks missiles, drones and logistics to sustain a campaign. Iran can outlast strikes, threaten Gulf oil routes, while China/Russia back Tehran. Ground invasion would be logistically disastrous; international-law breaches risk fallout.

Iran Wreaks HAVOC on US Forces. American Civil War Brewing | Col. Daniel Davis

18 Jul, 2026

Col. Daniel Davis argues the US–Israeli campaign against Iran is strategically incoherent: the MOU was mishandled, strikes in the Strait of Hormuz fail to compel Tehran, deplete US missile stocks, and escalate risks regionally and globally. He warns of domestic political instability and potential catastrophic escalation without an off-ramp.

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

Don’t want weekly recaps? You may opt out by clicking unsubscribe below and deselecting “Episode Recap”.

If you found value in our work and want to support us on keeping things free for everyone, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or purchasing one of our original & unique merch. Thank you!

Shop