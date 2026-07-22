Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Fernando Bretas's avatar
Fernando Bretas
6h

Ou talvez a retomada de uma série de testes nucleares só que desta vez em coordenação entre os países do eixo da resistência que dominam a tecnologia, como Russia, China, Paquistão e Coreia do Norte? Imaginem um exercício militar conjunto entre estes países com cada um deles atuando na sua área de influência? Russia no mar do norte e no Báltico; Coreia do Norte no mar da China e no Pacífico norte conjuntamente com a China a Russia; Paquistão no Índico com a mediação Russa com os Indianos;

Sobretudo para demonstrar o poder de articulação deste eixo e um sinal claro para quem entende apenas a linguagem da força.

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Fernando Bretas's avatar
Fernando Bretas
7h

Não será que está na hora do Irã e oceixo da resistência assumir e mostrar ao mundo e não apenas aos analistas que têm o controle do mundo nas mãos quando controla Ormuz e o Mar Vermelho através dos Houtis?

Um ataque conjunto e massivo à Israel, destruindo sua infraestrutura e sua capacidade de retaliação nuclear, combinada com o afundamento de um destes porta aviões estadunidenses, prioritariamente aquele estacionado no Mediterrâneo e a retomada de Taiwan pela China com apoio Russo de armas e equipamentos sendo posicionados para um ataque iminente ao Alaska e aos países nórdicos, atraindo a Turquia e a apoiando militarmente na Síria e abrindo outra frente contra Israel não seria um ultimato ao ocidente definitivo e que, no limite,desestabilizaria as elites ocidentais?

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