Neutrality Studies Weekly Recap #3
Jan 11 → Jan 18, 2026
USA Can’t Beat China In South America | Dr. Ezequiel Bistoletti
12 Jan, 2026
Dr. Ezequiel Bistoletti argues the U.S. intervention in Venezuela reflects chaotic and blatant imperialism, strategic miscalculation, and a failed Monroe Doctrine revival. He says Washington cannot dislodge China’s economic dominance in Latin America, sanctions backfire, regional resistance is growing, and global norms are collapsing dangerously.
Empire of Lies is Imploding Fast | Stanislav Krapivnik
14 Jan, 2026
Stanislav Krapivnik argues the U.S. empire is rapidly imploding, driven by resource grabs, militarization, and internal repression. He frames Venezuela as open imperial aggression, warns Iran is the next major flashpoint, discusses nuclear red lines, de‑dollarization, Western decline, and Russia’s role in resisting escalation.
Georgia Rejects EUSSR: Pro-Neutralist Party Leader Speaks | Amb. Konstatin Zghenti
15 Jan, 2026
Former Georgian ambassador Konstatin Zghenti outlines the goals of United Neutral Georgia, arguing neutrality offers better security than NATO or EU alignment. He discusses relations with Russia, territorial conflicts, skepticism toward EU integration, Georgia as a trade bridge, resisting proxy war pressure, and promoting pragmatic, sovereign development.
The West Got Regime Changed by the Transatlantic Securitocracy | Nel Bonilla
16 Jan, 2026
Nel Bonilla argues the West is undergoing a silent coup led by a transatlantic securitocracy that subsumes politics, society, and infrastructure under permanent war logic. She outlines whole‑of‑society militarization, cognitive warfare, controlled chaos, and a shift from citizen rights to a “bunker” social contract.
The Plan To Kill Humanity: Total Extermination Is REAL | Drs. I. Hughes & S. Starr
17 Jan, 2026
Ivana Nikolic‑Hughes and Steven Starr detail the true scale of modern nuclear weapons, radiation effects, firestorms, EMPs, and nuclear winter. They warn that even limited nuclear war could cause global famine and mass extinction, urging urgent disarmament, treaty renewal, and public mobilization.
Russia Has Finally Said the Quiet Part Out Loud
By stating that Russia will “continue to resolve issues on the battlefield until a settlement is reached,” the Kremlin has removed any remaining ambiguity about the nature of its war against Ukraine.
This is not a slip of the tongue. It is a doctrinal statement.
According to Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, Moscow does not believe a long-term settlement is even worth discussing unless the territorial question is resolved first. In plain language: Russia will keep fighting until Ukraine accepts the loss of territory—and only then will diplomacy become meaningful.
This matters, because it cuts directly through one of the most persistent myths surrounding the war: that it is fundamentally about NATO.
War First, Diplomacy Second
The formulation is revealing. Negotiations are not framed as a means to stop violence. Violence is framed as the means by which negotiations acquire legitimacy.
Russia’s position is not “we fight because diplomacy failed,” but rather: we fight so that diplomacy produces the outcome we want. Any talks held before battlefield objectives are achieved are, by definition, premature.
This turns diplomacy into a ratification process for conquest.
The announcement of a trilateral working group (Russia–USA–Ukraine) meeting in Abu Dhabi does not contradict this logic. On the contrary, it reinforces it. Moscow is signaling that talks may proceed in parallel—but only as a pressure mechanism, not as a substitute for force.
Territory Is the Core Objective
Ushakov’s insistence that no durable settlement is possible without resolving the territorial issue is the clearest confirmation yet that land seizure is not leverage, but the goal.
If the war were primarily about NATO expansion, Russia could credibly negotiate:
• force posture limitations,
• arms control regimes,
• confidence-building measures,
• neutrality arrangements.
Instead, Moscow defines “resolution” in cartographic terms.
This places the war firmly outside the category of defensive security dilemmas and squarely inside the tradition of imperial revisionism: borders are not expressions of sovereignty, but variables to be adjusted by power.
NATO Was a Narrative, Not a Cause
NATO has functioned as a mobilizing narrative—useful for domestic legitimacy and external messaging—but not as the decisive strategic driver.
That becomes obvious when Russia states that even a ceasefire or settlement is meaningless without territorial concessions. If NATO were the core issue, territorial rollback could be decoupled from security arrangements. Moscow refuses to do so.
This is consistent with Vladimir Putin’s long-standing worldview: Ukraine is not treated as a fully sovereign political subject, but as a space whose alignment, borders, and agency are contingent.
In that framework, war is not an aberration. It is a legitimate political instrument.
Negotiations as Coercive Theater
Holding talks while openly committing to continued battlefield escalation is not a contradiction. It is strategy.
The purpose is to:
• normalize Russia as a co-arbiter of Ukraine’s borders,
• shift pressure onto Kyiv to “be realistic,”
• test whether Western capitals are willing to separate ceasefire logic from territorial restoration.
This is why calls for “freezing the conflict” or “interim arrangements” are so dangerous. They align perfectly with Moscow’s sequencing: fight → consolidate → negotiate → legitimize.
The Strategic Implication for the West
The takeaway is uncomfortable but unavoidable.
There is no stable settlement available that preserves Ukrainian sovereignty and accommodates Russia’s stated objectives. The two are mutually exclusive.
Any peace framework that treats territorial conquest as negotiable precedent does not end the war—it institutionalizes it. It signals that force works, that borders are provisional, and that sovereignty is conditional on power.
Russia has now said this explicitly. The remaining question is whether the rest of us are willing to listen—and to act accordingly.
