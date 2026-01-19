USA Can’t Beat China In South America | Dr. Ezequiel Bistoletti

12 Jan, 2026

Dr. Ezequiel Bistoletti argues the U.S. intervention in Venezuela reflects chaotic and blatant imperialism, strategic miscalculation, and a failed Monroe Doctrine revival. He says Washington cannot dislodge China’s economic dominance in Latin America, sanctions backfire, regional resistance is growing, and global norms are collapsing dangerously.

Empire of Lies is Imploding Fast | Stanislav Krapivnik

14 Jan, 2026

Stanislav Krapivnik argues the U.S. empire is rapidly imploding, driven by resource grabs, militarization, and internal repression. He frames Venezuela as open imperial aggression, warns Iran is the next major flashpoint, discusses nuclear red lines, de‑dollarization, Western decline, and Russia’s role in resisting escalation.

Georgia Rejects EUSSR: Pro-Neutralist Party Leader Speaks | Amb. Konstatin Zghenti

15 Jan, 2026

Former Georgian ambassador Konstatin Zghenti outlines the goals of United Neutral Georgia, arguing neutrality offers better security than NATO or EU alignment. He discusses relations with Russia, territorial conflicts, skepticism toward EU integration, Georgia as a trade bridge, resisting proxy war pressure, and promoting pragmatic, sovereign development.

The West Got Regime Changed by the Transatlantic Securitocracy | Nel Bonilla

16 Jan, 2026

Nel Bonilla argues the West is undergoing a silent coup led by a transatlantic securitocracy that subsumes politics, society, and infrastructure under permanent war logic. She outlines whole‑of‑society militarization, cognitive warfare, controlled chaos, and a shift from citizen rights to a “bunker” social contract.

The Plan To Kill Humanity: Total Extermination Is REAL | Drs. I. Hughes & S. Starr

17 Jan, 2026

Ivana Nikolic‑Hughes and Steven Starr detail the true scale of modern nuclear weapons, radiation effects, firestorms, EMPs, and nuclear winter. They warn that even limited nuclear war could cause global famine and mass extinction, urging urgent disarmament, treaty renewal, and public mobilization.

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

