Dear All,

We seem to be entering new phases in both big wars at the moment. The Ukraine and the Iran wars are being escalated in several ways, be it through direct strikes on civilian infrastructure in Russia, a de-facto blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea cost, or the relentless US aggressions against Iran, possibly in preparation for a ground offensive.

It is a mad situation, really.

I was lucky last week to talk to several experts about both wars. Below you’ll find the four videos that are talking mainly about these two hot-spots.

Cheers,

Pascal

The West’s Biggest MISTAKE | Prof. Alastair Renfrew

19 Jul, 2026

Prof. Alastair Renfrew argues the West misreads Russia’s forward‑defense as expansionism, rooted in historic invasions (1918–22, WWII). He cites NATO expansion, 2008 Georgia, 2014 Donbas, failed Minsk talks, European rearmament, and warns risk of prolonged conflict — yet expects Russia to avoid wider escalation.

The Next ESCALATION Against Russia | Dr. Jeff Rich

19 Jul, 2026

Dr. Jeff Rich warns NATO 3.0 and European rearmament risk escalation with Russia, stresses the U.S. central role, traces deep historical roots of Russophobia, critiques “civilization” framing, emphasizes emotional drivers and interdependence, and outlines Australia’s pro‑Ukraine stance, multicultural dynamics, and rising anti‑migrant politics.

Iran Checkmate: US War-Regime COLLAPSING Fast | Danny Haiphong

21 Jul, 2026

Danny Haiphong argues the US empire is declining as elites prolong a costly Iran war they see as existential. Iran’s sovereignty and control over the Strait of Hormuz, alongside Russia’s resilience and China’s soft‑power rise, are accelerating multipolarity; domestic anger and economic fragility may force a post‑imperial Western reconceptualization.

🚨 Most DANGEROUS Phase Of Iran War Has Just Begun | Prof. S. M. Marandi

24 Jul, 2026

Prof. S. M. Marandi warns the war has entered its most dangerous phase: Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, is attacking U.S. assets and Gulf enablers, and Yemen has joined. He predicts energy, trade and food shocks, bolstering ties with China and Russia, and criticizes U.S. strategy and intelligence failures.

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

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